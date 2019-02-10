UFC fight schedule for 2019: Cain Velasquez's return, Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith headline events
UFC's schedule of fights is already setting up to deliver major action to fans
Business is booming in UFC to start off 2019. After a successful debut with ESPN saw flyweight king Henry Cejudo stop TJ Dillashaw in just 32 seconds, things moved to Fortaleza where Jose Aldo and Marlon Moraes made their presence felt in a pair of stunning victories. Then, Anderson Silva officially passed the torch to Israel Adesanya at UFC 234 in a unanimous decision loss.
Now, we head into the meat of UFC's schedule where there will be an event each of the next seven weeks. It starts with the return of former heavyweight king Cain Velasquez as he battles Francis Ngnanou after a two and a half year layoff.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019. Check back for updates throughout the year.
UFC 2019 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night Phoenix
|Cain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou
Phoenix, Arizona
Feb. 17
ESPN
|UFC Fight Night
|Jan Blachowicz vs. Thiago Santos
Prague, Czech Republic
Feb. 24
ESPN+
|UFC 235
|Jon Jones (c) vs. Anthony Smith
|Las Vegas
|March 2
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Junior Dos Santos vs. Derrick Lewis
|Wichita, Kansas
|March 9
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night London
|Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal
|London, England
|March 16
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Anthony Pettis vs. Stephen Thompson
|Nashville, Tennessee
|March 23
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje
|Philadelphia
|March 30
|ESPN+
|UFC 236
|TBD
|TBD
|April 13
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|April 20
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|Miami
|April 27
|ESPN
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|May 4
|ESPN+
|UFC 237
|Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Jessica Andrade
|Curitiba, Brazil
|May 11
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|May 18
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|June 1
|ESPN+
|UFC 238
|TBD
|Chicago
|June 8
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|June 22
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|June 29
|ESPN
