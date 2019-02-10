UFC fight schedule for 2019: Cain Velasquez's return, Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith headline events

UFC's schedule of fights is already setting up to deliver major action to fans

Business is booming in UFC to start off 2019. After a successful debut with ESPN saw flyweight king Henry Cejudo stop TJ Dillashaw in just 32 seconds, things moved to Fortaleza where Jose Aldo and Marlon Moraes made their presence felt in a pair of stunning victories. Then, Anderson Silva officially passed the torch to Israel Adesanya at UFC 234 in a unanimous decision loss. 

Now, we head into the meat of UFC's schedule where there will be an event each of the next seven weeks. It starts with the return of former heavyweight king Cain Velasquez as he battles Francis Ngnanou after a two and a half year layoff.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019. Check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2019 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDateTV
UFC Fight Night PhoenixCain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou

Phoenix, Arizona

Feb. 17

ESPN

UFC Fight Night Jan Blachowicz vs. Thiago Santos

Prague, Czech Republic

Feb. 24

ESPN+

UFC 235Jon Jones (c) vs. Anthony SmithLas VegasMarch 2PPV
UFC Fight NightJunior Dos Santos vs. Derrick LewisWichita, KansasMarch 9ESPN+
UFC Fight Night LondonDarren Till vs. Jorge MasvidalLondon, EnglandMarch 16ESPN+
UFC Fight NightAnthony Pettis vs. Stephen ThompsonNashville, TennesseeMarch 23ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Edson Barboza vs. Justin GaethjePhiladelphiaMarch 30ESPN+
UFC 236TBDTBDApril 13PPV
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDApril 20ESPN+
UFC Fight NightTBDMiamiApril 27ESPN
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDMay 4ESPN+
UFC 237Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Jessica AndradeCuritiba, BrazilMay 11PPV
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDMay 18ESPN+
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDJune 1ESPN+
UFC 238TBDChicagoJune 8PPV
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDJune 22ESPN+
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDJune 29ESPN
