UFC fight schedule for 2019: Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler, Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic headline

The UFC calendar is rolling along smoothly here in 2019, with the International Fight Week festivities having just concluded with the UFC 239 event in Las Vegas. At that UFC 239 event, Jon Jones once again retained his light heavyweight title with a thrilling split-decision win over Thiago Santos, further cementing his G.O.A.T status. That was followed up with UFC 240 in Edmonton, Canada, where Max Holloway returned to featherweight to successfully defend his title against Frankie Edgar.

As the summer months move along, we still have a lot of action ahead of us. This includes the much-anticipated rematch in August for the heavyweight championship between the champion Daniel Cormier and the former titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 241.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2019 schedule