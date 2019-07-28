UFC fight schedule for 2019: Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler, Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic headline

UFC's schedule of fights is setting up to deliver major action to fans

The UFC calendar is rolling along smoothly here in 2019, with the International Fight Week festivities having just concluded with the UFC 239 event in Las Vegas. At that UFC 239 event, Jon Jones once again retained his light heavyweight title with a thrilling split-decision win over Thiago Santos, further cementing his G.O.A.T status. That was followed up with UFC 240 in Edmonton, Canada, where Max Holloway returned to featherweight to successfully defend his title against Frankie Edgar. 

As the summer months move along, we still have a lot of action ahead of us. This includes the much-anticipated rematch in August for the heavyweight championship between the champion Daniel Cormier and the former titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 241. 

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2019 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDateTV
UFC Fight Night NewarkColby Covington vs. Robbie LawlerNewark, New JerseyAug. 3ESPN
UFC Fight Night UruguayValentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Liz CarmoucheMontevideo, 
Uruguay
Aug. 10ESPN+
UFC 241Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Stipe MiocicAnaheim, CaliforniaAug. 17PPV
UFC Fight Night ShenzhenJessica Andrade (c) vs. Weili ZhangShenzhen, China
Aug. 31ESPN+
UFC 242Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Dustin PoirierAbu Dhabi, UAESept. 7PPV
UFC Fight Night VancouverJustin Gaethje vs. Donald CerroneVancouver, BC, CanadaSept. 14ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Mexico CityTBDMexico City, MexicoSept. 21ESPN+
UFC Fight Night CopenhagenJack Hermansson vs. Jared CannonierCopenhagen, DenmarkSept. 28ESPN+
UFC 243Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Israel AdesanyaMelbourne, AustraliaOct. 5PPV
UFC Fight NightTBDUSAOct. 12ESPN+
UFC Fight Night BostonChris Weidman vs. Dominick ReyesBostonOct. 18ESPN2
UFC Fight NightTBDSingaporeOct. 26ESPN+
UFC 244TBDNew York CityNov. 2PPV
UFC Fight Night MoscowTBDMoscow, RussiaNov. 9ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Sao PauloTBDSao Paulo, BrazilNov. 16ESPN+
UFC Fight Night D.C.TBDWashington, D.C.Dec. 7ESPN
UFC 245TBDLas VegasDec. 14PPV
UFC Fight Night South KoreaTBDBusan, South KoreaDec. 21ESPN+
