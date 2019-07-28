UFC fight schedule for 2019: Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler, Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic headline
UFC's schedule of fights is setting up to deliver major action to fans
The UFC calendar is rolling along smoothly here in 2019, with the International Fight Week festivities having just concluded with the UFC 239 event in Las Vegas. At that UFC 239 event, Jon Jones once again retained his light heavyweight title with a thrilling split-decision win over Thiago Santos, further cementing his G.O.A.T status. That was followed up with UFC 240 in Edmonton, Canada, where Max Holloway returned to featherweight to successfully defend his title against Frankie Edgar.
As the summer months move along, we still have a lot of action ahead of us. This includes the much-anticipated rematch in August for the heavyweight championship between the champion Daniel Cormier and the former titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 241.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.
UFC 2019 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night Newark
|Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler
|Newark, New Jersey
|Aug. 3
|ESPN
|UFC Fight Night Uruguay
|Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Liz Carmouche
|Montevideo,
Uruguay
|Aug. 10
|ESPN+
|UFC 241
|Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Stipe Miocic
|Anaheim, California
|Aug. 17
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Shenzhen
|Jessica Andrade (c) vs. Weili Zhang
|Shenzhen, China
|Aug. 31
|ESPN+
|UFC 242
|Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Dustin Poirier
|Abu Dhabi, UAE
|Sept. 7
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Vancouver
|Justin Gaethje vs. Donald Cerrone
|Vancouver, BC, Canada
|Sept. 14
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Mexico City
|TBD
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Sept. 21
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Copenhagen
|Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Sept. 28
|ESPN+
|UFC 243
|Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Israel Adesanya
|Melbourne, Australia
|Oct. 5
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|USA
|Oct. 12
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Boston
|Chris Weidman vs. Dominick Reyes
|Boston
|Oct. 18
|ESPN2
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|Singapore
|Oct. 26
|ESPN+
|UFC 244
|TBD
|New York City
|Nov. 2
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Moscow
|TBD
|Moscow, Russia
|Nov. 9
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo
|TBD
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Nov. 16
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night D.C.
|TBD
|Washington, D.C.
|Dec. 7
|ESPN
|UFC 245
|TBD
|Las Vegas
|Dec. 14
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night South Korea
|TBD
|Busan, South Korea
|Dec. 21
|ESPN+
