UFC fight schedule for 2019: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic II; Khabib vs. Dustin Poirier headline

UFC's schedule has tons of action (and titles on the line) to close out 2019

We're more than halfway through 2019 and have already seen plenty of great fights from the world's leading mixed martial arts organization. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has defended his belt twice, Kamaru Usman has laid claim to the welterweight crown and Jessica Andrade took hold of the women's strawweight crown.

As the summer months move along, we still have a lot of action ahead of us. This includes the much-anticipated rematch in August for the heavyweight championship between the champion Daniel Cormier and the former titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 241. Plus, lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on interim champ Dustin Poirier in a much anticipated showdown in Abu Dhabi. 

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2019 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDateTV
UFC Fight Night UruguayValentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Liz CarmoucheMontevideo, 
Uruguay
Aug. 10ESPN+
UFC 241Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Stipe MiocicAnaheim, CaliforniaAug. 17PPV
UFC Fight Night ShenzhenJessica Andrade (c) vs. Weili ZhangShenzhen, China
Aug. 31ESPN+
UFC 242Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Dustin PoirierAbu Dhabi, UAESept. 7PPV
UFC Fight Night VancouverJustin Gaethje vs. Donald CerroneVancouver, BC, CanadaSept. 14ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Mexico CityYair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy StephensMexico City, MexicoSept. 21ESPN+
UFC Fight Night CopenhagenJack Hermansson vs. Jared CannonierCopenhagen, DenmarkSept. 28ESPN+
UFC 243Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Israel AdesanyaMelbourne, AustraliaOct. 5PPV
UFC Fight NightTBDUSAOct. 12ESPN+
UFC Fight Night BostonChris Weidman vs. Dominick ReyesBostonOct. 18ESPN2
UFC Fight NightTBDSingaporeOct. 26ESPN+
UFC 244TBDNew York CityNov. 2PPV
UFC Fight Night MoscowTBDMoscow, RussiaNov. 9ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Sao PauloTBDSao Paulo, BrazilNov. 16ESPN+
UFC Fight Night D.C.TBDWashington, D.C.Dec. 7ESPN
UFC 245TBDLas VegasDec. 14PPV
UFC Fight Night South KoreaTBDBusan, South KoreaDec. 21ESPN+
Our Latest Stories