UFC fight schedule for 2019: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic II; Khabib vs. Dustin Poirier headline
UFC's schedule has tons of action (and titles on the line) to close out 2019
We're more than halfway through 2019 and have already seen plenty of great fights from the world's leading mixed martial arts organization. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has defended his belt twice, Kamaru Usman has laid claim to the welterweight crown and Jessica Andrade took hold of the women's strawweight crown.
As the summer months move along, we still have a lot of action ahead of us. This includes the much-anticipated rematch in August for the heavyweight championship between the champion Daniel Cormier and the former titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 241. Plus, lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on interim champ Dustin Poirier in a much anticipated showdown in Abu Dhabi.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.
UFC 2019 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night Uruguay
|Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Liz Carmouche
|Montevideo,
Uruguay
|Aug. 10
|ESPN+
|UFC 241
|Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Stipe Miocic
|Anaheim, California
|Aug. 17
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Shenzhen
|Jessica Andrade (c) vs. Weili Zhang
|Shenzhen, China
|Aug. 31
|ESPN+
|UFC 242
|Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Dustin Poirier
|Abu Dhabi, UAE
|Sept. 7
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Vancouver
|Justin Gaethje vs. Donald Cerrone
|Vancouver, BC, Canada
|Sept. 14
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Mexico City
|Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Sept. 21
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Copenhagen
|Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Sept. 28
|ESPN+
|UFC 243
|Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Israel Adesanya
|Melbourne, Australia
|Oct. 5
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|USA
|Oct. 12
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Boston
|Chris Weidman vs. Dominick Reyes
|Boston
|Oct. 18
|ESPN2
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|Singapore
|Oct. 26
|ESPN+
|UFC 244
|TBD
|New York City
|Nov. 2
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Moscow
|TBD
|Moscow, Russia
|Nov. 9
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo
|TBD
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Nov. 16
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night D.C.
|TBD
|Washington, D.C.
|Dec. 7
|ESPN
|UFC 245
|TBD
|Las Vegas
|Dec. 14
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night South Korea
|TBD
|Busan, South Korea
|Dec. 21
|ESPN+
