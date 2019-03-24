UFC fight schedule for 2019: Gaethje vs. Barboza, Holloway vs. Poirier headline events
UFC's schedule of fights is already setting up to deliver major action to fans
The 2019 schedule for UFC is off to a fast, exciting start, as we now have two pay-per-view events under our belts. At UFC 235, a new welterweight champion was crowned as Kamaru Usman thoroughly dominated Tyron Woodley, while light heavyweight champion Jon Jones once again had his dominance on display in a successful defense over Anthony Smith. Prior to that at UFC 234 in February, while Robert Whittaker's scheduled defense of his middleweight title was canceled on short notice, Israel Adesanya got to show that he truly is the next big thing in the division with a victory over the legendary Anderson Silva.
The next PPV offering, UFC 236 in Atlanta on April 13, will see reigning featherweight champ Max Holloway move up to 155 pounds to take on Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title. Prior to that, more UFC Fight Night events will come our way with some exciting main events. Most notably, it's the return of fan favorite and all action star Justin Gaethje when he battles another action hero in Edson Barboza on the second UFC on ESPN card from Philadelphia.
Plus, perennial middleweight contender Yoel Romero returns for his first bout since losing a disputed decision to Robert Whittaker when he battles Jacare Souza in Fort Lauderdale in a rematch four years in the making. And strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will headline the UFC's latest PPV offering from Brazil when she battles Jessica Andrade in Rio de Janeiro.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019. Check back for updates throughout the year. Click on the links for complete, up-to-date cards.
UFC 2019 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night Philadelphia
|Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje
|Philadelphia
|March 30
|ESPN
|UFC 236
|Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier
|Atlanta
|April 13
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Russia
|Alexander Volkov vs. Alistair Overeem
|St. Petersburg, Russia
|April 20
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Yoel Romero vs. Jacare Souza
|Fort Lauderdale, Florida
|April 27
|ESPN
|UFC Fight Night
|Al Iaquinta vs. Donald Cerrone
|Ottawa, Canada
|May 4
|ESPN+
|UFC 237
|Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Jessica Andrade
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|May 11
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee
|Rochester, New York
|May 18
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith
|Stockholm, Sweden
|June 1
|ESPN+
|UFC 238
|TBD
|Chicago
|June 8
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Greenville
|TBD
|Greenville, South Carolina
|June 22
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|June 29
|ESPN
|UFC 239
|TBD
|Las Vegas
|July 6
|PPV
