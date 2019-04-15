UFC fight schedule for 2019: Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes, Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos headline events

UFC's schedule of fights is already setting up to deliver major action to fans

The UFC schedule in 2019 continues to roll along, with the latest pay-per-view card -- UFC 236 -- bringing us two Fight of the Year contenders as Israel Adesanya defeated Kelvin Gastelum in a violent thriller to capture the interim middleweight title and Dustin Poirier brutalized featherweight champion Max Holloway to claim the interim lightweight title. The UFC action has been amazing this year thus far, and the good news is that we still have plenty more on the horizon as the summer months loom. 

The next PPV UFC will present is UFC 237 on May 11, a card that will be headlined by women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas returning to action to defend her title against Jessica Andrade. In June, flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, fresh off a quick TKO win over TJ Dillashaw, will challenge for the vacant bantamweight title against Marlon Moraes after Dillashaw was forced to relinquish his belt following an adverse finding in a drug test. 

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2019 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDateTV
UFC Fight Night RussiaAlexey Oleynik vs. Alistair OvereemSt. Petersburg, RussiaApril 20ESPN+
UFC Fight NightYoel Romero vs. Jack HermanssonFort Lauderdale, FloridaApril 27ESPN
UFC Fight NightAl Iaquinta vs. Donald CerroneOttawa, CanadaMay 4ESPN+
UFC 237Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Jessica AndradeRio de Janeiro, BrazilMay 11PPV
UFC Fight NightRafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin LeeRochester, New YorkMay 18ESPN+
UFC Fight NightAlexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony SmithStockholm, SwedenJune 1ESPN+
UFC 238Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon MoraesChicagoJune 8PPV
UFC Fight Night GreenvilleTBDGreenville, South CarolinaJune 22ESPN+
UFC Fight NightTyron Woodley vs. Robbie LawlerMinneapolis, MinnesotaJune 29ESPN
UFC 239Jon Jones vs. Thiago SantosLas VegasJuly 6PPV
