UFC fight schedule for 2019: Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes, Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos headline events
UFC's schedule of fights is already setting up to deliver major action to fans
The UFC schedule in 2019 continues to roll along, with the latest pay-per-view card -- UFC 236 -- bringing us two Fight of the Year contenders as Israel Adesanya defeated Kelvin Gastelum in a violent thriller to capture the interim middleweight title and Dustin Poirier brutalized featherweight champion Max Holloway to claim the interim lightweight title. The UFC action has been amazing this year thus far, and the good news is that we still have plenty more on the horizon as the summer months loom.
The next PPV UFC will present is UFC 237 on May 11, a card that will be headlined by women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas returning to action to defend her title against Jessica Andrade. In June, flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, fresh off a quick TKO win over TJ Dillashaw, will challenge for the vacant bantamweight title against Marlon Moraes after Dillashaw was forced to relinquish his belt following an adverse finding in a drug test.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.
UFC 2019 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night Russia
|Alexey Oleynik vs. Alistair Overeem
|St. Petersburg, Russia
|April 20
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Yoel Romero vs. Jack Hermansson
|Fort Lauderdale, Florida
|April 27
|ESPN
|UFC Fight Night
|Al Iaquinta vs. Donald Cerrone
|Ottawa, Canada
|May 4
|ESPN+
|UFC 237
|Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Jessica Andrade
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|May 11
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee
|Rochester, New York
|May 18
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith
|Stockholm, Sweden
|June 1
|ESPN+
|UFC 238
|Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes
|Chicago
|June 8
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Greenville
|TBD
|Greenville, South Carolina
|June 22
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Tyron Woodley vs. Robbie Lawler
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|June 29
|ESPN
|UFC 239
|Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos
|Las Vegas
|July 6
|PPV
