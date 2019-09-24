UFC fight schedule for 2019: Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier; Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya headline

UFC's schedule has tons of action (and titles on the line) to close out 2019

UFC's year-round schedule never truly slows down as the organization hosts more than 30 events every year. And 2019 is no different for the leader in mixed martial arts. Fresh off UFC 242 from Abu Dhabi where Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier, UFC trudges forward with a card each week until the end of 2019.

The next stop on the tour takes us to Copenhagen, Denmark for an important middleweight main event between Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier. Hermansson could be next in line for a shot at the 185-pound with a fifth straight win in the Octagon.

Then in November, the "BMF" title will be on the line when Nate Diaz makes his return to New York City to take on Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal in a five-round main event at UFC 244 from Madison Square Garden.

There's plenty more enticing main events and co-main events to get ready for as 2019 starts to draw to a close.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2019 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDateTV
UFC Fight Night CopenhagenJack Hermansson vs. Jared CannonierCopenhagen, DenmarkSept. 28ESPN+
UFC 243Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Israel AdesanyaMelbourne, AustraliaOct. 5PPV
UFC Fight Night TampaJoanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle WatersonTampa, FloridaOct. 12ESPN+
UFC Fight Night BostonChris Weidman vs. Dominick ReyesBostonOct. 18ESPN2
UFC Fight NightBen Askren vs. Demian MaiaSingaporeOct. 26ESPN+
UFC 244Nate Diaz vs. Jorge MasvidalNew York CityNov. 2PPV
UFC Fight Night MoscowJunior dos Santos vs. Alexander VolkovMoscow, RussiaNov. 9ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Sao PauloTBDSao Paulo, BrazilNov. 16ESPN+
UFC Fight Night D.C.Alistair Overeem vs. Walt HarrisWashington, D.C.Dec. 7ESPN
UFC 245TBDLas VegasDec. 14PPV
UFC Fight Night South KoreaBrian Ortega vs. Korean ZombieBusan, South KoreaDec. 21ESPN+
