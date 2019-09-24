UFC fight schedule for 2019: Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier; Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya headline
UFC's schedule has tons of action (and titles on the line) to close out 2019
UFC's year-round schedule never truly slows down as the organization hosts more than 30 events every year. And 2019 is no different for the leader in mixed martial arts. Fresh off UFC 242 from Abu Dhabi where Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier, UFC trudges forward with a card each week until the end of 2019.
The next stop on the tour takes us to Copenhagen, Denmark for an important middleweight main event between Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier. Hermansson could be next in line for a shot at the 185-pound with a fifth straight win in the Octagon.
Then in November, the "BMF" title will be on the line when Nate Diaz makes his return to New York City to take on Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal in a five-round main event at UFC 244 from Madison Square Garden.
There's plenty more enticing main events and co-main events to get ready for as 2019 starts to draw to a close.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.
UFC 2019 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night Copenhagen
|Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Sept. 28
|ESPN+
|UFC 243
|Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Israel Adesanya
|Melbourne, Australia
|Oct. 5
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Tampa
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson
|Tampa, Florida
|Oct. 12
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Boston
|Chris Weidman vs. Dominick Reyes
|Boston
|Oct. 18
|ESPN2
|UFC Fight Night
|Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia
|Singapore
|Oct. 26
|ESPN+
|UFC 244
|Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal
|New York City
|Nov. 2
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Moscow
|Junior dos Santos vs. Alexander Volkov
|Moscow, Russia
|Nov. 9
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo
|TBD
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Nov. 16
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night D.C.
|Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris
|Washington, D.C.
|Dec. 7
|ESPN
|UFC 245
|TBD
|Las Vegas
|Dec. 14
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night South Korea
|Brian Ortega vs. Korean Zombie
|Busan, South Korea
|Dec. 21
|ESPN+
