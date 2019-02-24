UFC fight schedule for 2019: Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith, Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier headline events

Business is booming in UFC to start off 2019. After a successful debut with ESPN saw flyweight king Henry Cejudo stop TJ Dillashaw in just 32 seconds, things moved to Fortaleza where Jose Aldo and Marlon Moraes made their presence felt in a pair of stunning victories. Then, Anderson Silva officially passed the torch to Israel Adesanya at UFC 234 in a unanimous decision loss.

Now, we head into the meat of UFC's schedule. The latest PPV offering sees Jon Jones defend his light heavyweight title against Anthony Smith while Tyron Woodley returns to put his welterweight title on the line against Kamaru Usman. In April, business really picks up as reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway returns and moves up to 155 pounds to take on Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236 in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Adesanya battles Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight strap.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019. Check back for updates throughout the year. Click on the links for complete, up-to-date cards.

UFC 2019 schedule