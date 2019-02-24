UFC fight schedule for 2019: Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith, Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier headline events
UFC's schedule of fights is already setting up to deliver major action to fans
Business is booming in UFC to start off 2019. After a successful debut with ESPN saw flyweight king Henry Cejudo stop TJ Dillashaw in just 32 seconds, things moved to Fortaleza where Jose Aldo and Marlon Moraes made their presence felt in a pair of stunning victories. Then, Anderson Silva officially passed the torch to Israel Adesanya at UFC 234 in a unanimous decision loss.
Now, we head into the meat of UFC's schedule. The latest PPV offering sees Jon Jones defend his light heavyweight title against Anthony Smith while Tyron Woodley returns to put his welterweight title on the line against Kamaru Usman. In April, business really picks up as reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway returns and moves up to 155 pounds to take on Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236 in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Adesanya battles Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight strap.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019. Check back for updates throughout the year. Click on the links for complete, up-to-date cards.
UFC 2019 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC 235
|Jon Jones (c) vs. Anthony Smith
|Las Vegas
|March 2
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Kansas
|Junior Dos Santos vs. Derrick Lewis
|Wichita, Kansas
|March 9
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night London
|Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal
|London, England
|March 16
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Nashville
|Anthony Pettis vs. Stephen Thompson
|Nashville, Tennessee
|March 23
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Philadelphia
|Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje
|Philadelphia
|March 30
|ESPN+
|UFC 236
|Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier
|Atlanta
|April 13
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Russia
|Alexander Volkov vs. Alistair Overeem
|St. Petersburg, Russia
|April 20
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|Fort Lauderdale, Florida
|April 27
|ESPN
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|May 4
|ESPN+
|UFC 237
|Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Jessica Andrade
|Curitiba, Brazil
|May 11
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|May 18
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|June 1
|ESPN+
|UFC 238
|TBD
|Chicago
|June 8
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|June 22
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|June 29
|ESPN
