UFC fight schedule for 2019: Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith, Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier headline events

UFC's schedule of fights is already setting up to deliver major action to fans

Business is booming in UFC to start off 2019. After a successful debut with ESPN saw flyweight king Henry Cejudo stop TJ Dillashaw in just 32 seconds, things moved to Fortaleza where Jose Aldo and Marlon Moraes made their presence felt in a pair of stunning victories. Then, Anderson Silva officially passed the torch to Israel Adesanya at UFC 234 in a unanimous decision loss. 

Now, we head into the meat of UFC's schedule. The latest PPV offering sees Jon Jones defend his light heavyweight title against Anthony Smith while Tyron Woodley returns to put his welterweight title on the line against Kamaru Usman. In April, business really picks up as reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway returns and moves up to 155 pounds to take on Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236 in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Adesanya battles Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight strap.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019. Check back for updates throughout the year. Click on the links for complete, up-to-date cards.

UFC 2019 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDateTV
UFC 235Jon Jones (c) vs. Anthony SmithLas VegasMarch 2PPV
UFC Fight Night KansasJunior Dos Santos vs. Derrick LewisWichita, KansasMarch 9ESPN+
UFC Fight Night LondonDarren Till vs. Jorge MasvidalLondon, EnglandMarch 16ESPN+
UFC Fight Night NashvilleAnthony Pettis vs. Stephen ThompsonNashville, TennesseeMarch 23ESPN+
UFC Fight Night PhiladelphiaEdson Barboza vs. Justin GaethjePhiladelphiaMarch 30ESPN+
UFC 236Max Holloway vs. Dustin PoirierAtlantaApril 13PPV
UFC Fight Night RussiaAlexander Volkov vs. Alistair OvereemSt. Petersburg, RussiaApril 20ESPN+
UFC Fight NightTBDFort Lauderdale, FloridaApril 27ESPN
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDMay 4ESPN+
UFC 237Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Jessica AndradeCuritiba, BrazilMay 11PPV
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDMay 18ESPN+
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDJune 1ESPN+
UFC 238TBDChicagoJune 8PPV
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDJune 22ESPN+
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDJune 29ESPN
