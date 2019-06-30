UFC fight schedule for 2019: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos, Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm headline events

It's been an exciting year of UFC action to this point, and to think we have so much more ahead of us is simply a wonderful thought for all fight fans. Here in 2019, if you had to pick one fighter that's been the star among all the action we've seen, it's been the promotion's latest dual-champion Henry Cejudo. The former Olympic gold medalist began the year by dismantling then-bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw in the main event of the UFC's debut card on the ESPN platform, and he followed that up recently at UFC 238 by claiming the vacant bantamweight title by (stunningly, to some) defeating Marlon Moraes, adding to his collection that already includes the UFC flyweight championship.

We're ready to continue on with the UFC calendar as the summer months kick into high gear, and we have a lot to look forward to. It's full steam ahead to UFC 239 and International Fight Week as light heavyweight champion Jon Jones looks to add another big name to his resume in the form of the always dangerous Thiago Santos and Amanda Nunes looks to add Holly Holm's name to the murder's row of title defenses she has. Plus, Max Holloway returning to the featherweight ranks after a brief experiment at lightweight to defend his title against Frankie Edgar. And women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade returns to take on Weili Zhang in the first UFC title fight emanating from China while women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is set to take on Liz Carmouche in a title fight from Uruguay in August.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2019 schedule