UFC fight schedule for 2019: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington, Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie headline
UFC's schedule has tons of action (and titles on the line) to close out 2019
UFC's year-round schedule never truly slows down as the organization hosts more than 30 events every year. And 2019 is no different for the leader in mixed martial arts. Fresh off UFC 244 in New York that saw Jorge Masvidal take down Nate Diaz for the 'BMF' title after the doctor would not allow Diaz to continue, the UFC schedule continues on.
One of the most anticipated rivalry bouts hits Las Vegas when welterweight champ Kamaru Usman takes on Colby Covington at UFC 245. the two have shared bad blood for the better part of a year and will finally lock horns inside the Octagon.
There's plenty more enticing main events and co-main events to get ready for as 2019 starts to draw to a close.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.
UFC 2019 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC 245
|Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington
|Las Vegas
|Dec. 14
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night South Korea
|Korean Zombie vs. TBD
|Busan, South Korea
|Dec. 21
|ESPN+
-
UFC 245 fight card taking shape
Las Vegas will be lit up to end 2019 with a bang for UFC
-
-
-
-
-
