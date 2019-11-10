UFC fight schedule for 2019: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington, Blachowicz vs. Jacare headline
UFC's schedule has tons of action (and titles on the line) to close out 2019
UFC's year-round schedule never truly slows down as the organization hosts more than 30 events every year. And 2019 is no different for the leader in mixed martial arts. Fresh off UFC 243 in Melbourne which saw Israel Adesanya stake his claim to the middleweight title with a TKO over Robert Whittaker, the UFC schedule marches forward with nine events left before the end of 2019.
The next stop takes us to Brazil for the much anticipated debut of veteran Jacare Souza at 205 pounds when he battles a potential title contender in Jan Blachowicz in Sao Paulo.
Then in December, one of the most anticipated rivalry bouts hits Las Vegas when welterweight champ Kamaru Usman takes on Colby Covington at UFC 245. the two have shared bad blood for the better part of a year and will finally lock horns inside the Octagon.
There's plenty more enticing main events and co-main events to get ready for as 2019 starts to draw to a close.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.
UFC 2019 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo
|Jan Blachowicz vs. Jacare Souza
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Nov. 16
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night D.C.
|Alistair Overeem vs. Jair Rozenstruik
|Washington, D.C.
|Dec. 7
|ESPN
|UFC 245
|Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington
|Las Vegas
|Dec. 14
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night South Korea
|Brian Ortega vs. Korean Zombie
|Busan, South Korea
|Dec. 21
|ESPN+
-
Zabit outlasts Kattar for decision
In the three-round main event, Zabit was able to outlast the ultra tough Kattar
-
Volkov outclasses Hardy for win
Hardy's first step up in UFC competition did not go his way as he came up short against Volkov
-
UFC Fight Night 163 predictions, picks
Two big showdowns top the card for UFC Fight Night 163 from Moscow
-
UFC Fight Night 163 expert picks, bets
Kyle Marley just locked in his picks for every fight at UFC Fight Night 163.
-
Arrest in Harris' stepdaughter's case
Aniah Blanchard has been missing since Oct. 23
-
P4P Rankings: Masvidal cracks top 10
'Gamebred' is on one of the best runs of his career and nearing a title shot