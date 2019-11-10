UFC fight schedule for 2019: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington, Blachowicz vs. Jacare headline

UFC's year-round schedule never truly slows down as the organization hosts more than 30 events every year. And 2019 is no different for the leader in mixed martial arts. Fresh off UFC 243 in Melbourne which saw Israel Adesanya stake his claim to the middleweight title with a TKO over Robert Whittaker, the UFC schedule marches forward with nine events left before the end of 2019.

The next stop takes us to Brazil for the much anticipated debut of veteran Jacare Souza at 205 pounds when he battles a potential title contender in Jan Blachowicz in Sao Paulo.

Then in December, one of the most anticipated rivalry bouts hits Las Vegas when welterweight champ Kamaru Usman takes on Colby Covington at UFC 245. the two have shared bad blood for the better part of a year and will finally lock horns inside the Octagon.

There's plenty more enticing main events and co-main events to get ready for as 2019 starts to draw to a close.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2019 schedule