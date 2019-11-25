UFC fight schedule for 2019: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington, Overeem vs. Rozenstruik headline
UFC's schedule has tons of action (and titles on the line) to close out 2019
UFC's year-round schedule never truly slows down as the organization hosts more than 30 events every year. And 2019 is no different for the leader in mixed martial arts. Fresh off UFC 244 in New York that saw Jorge Masvidal take down Nate Diaz for the 'BMF' title after the doctor would not allow Diaz to continue, the UFC schedule continues on.
The next stop takes us to Washington D.C. for a heavyweight main event. Originally expected to be Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris, the fight will now feature Overeem vs. Jair Rozenstruik after Harris withdrew from the bout as he continues the search for his missing stepdaughter.
Then in December, one of the most anticipated rivalry bouts hits Las Vegas when welterweight champ Kamaru Usman takes on Colby Covington at UFC 245. the two have shared bad blood for the better part of a year and will finally lock horns inside the Octagon.
There's plenty more enticing main events and co-main events to get ready for as 2019 starts to draw to a close.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.
UFC 2019 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night D.C.
|Alistair Overeem vs. Jair Rozenstruik
|Washington, D.C.
|Dec. 7
|ESPN
|UFC 245
|Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington
|Las Vegas
|Dec. 14
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night South Korea
|Brian Ortega vs. Korean Zombie
|Busan, South Korea
|Dec. 21
|ESPN+
-
Jones vs. Reyes set for Houston event
The light heavyweight king will put the title on the line against an undefeated challenger
-
CBS Sports' UFC divisional rankings
Blachowicz failed to impress in victory over Jacare, slipping a spot in the light heavyweight...
-
Ben Askren retires from MMA
An MRI taken prior to Askren's fight with Demian Maia was apparently the final straw
-
Blachowicz takes decision over Souza
The action was lacking, but Blachowicz got the victory in the UFC Fight Night 164 main event
-
UFC Fight Night 164 predictions, picks
Everything you need to know about Saturday night's UFC Fight Night 164 from Sao Paulo, Brazil
-
UFC Fight Night 164 odds, picks, bets
Kyle Marley just locked in his picks for UFC Fight Night 164 in Brazil.