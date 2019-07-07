UFC fight schedule for 2019: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar, Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler headline

UFC's schedule of fights is setting up to deliver major action to fans

The UFC calendar is rolling along smoothly here in 2019, with the International Fight Week festivities having just concluded with the UFC 239 event in Las Vegas. At that UFC 239 event, Jon Jones once again retained his light heavyweight title with a thrilling split-decision win over Thiago Santos, further cementing his G.O.A.T status. It marked the second time this year that "Bones" has concluded a PPV offering by once again reminding everyone that he is the best to ever compete at 205 pounds. 

There's still a lot of action ahead of us, though, as the calendar is stacked with some pretty amazing cards coming up. UFC 240 will be taking place at the end of July, and that will feature featherweight champion Max Holloway returning to his 145-pound home after a brief jump to lightweight to defend his featherweight title against Frankie Edgar. In addition, Valentina Shevchenko is scheduled to defend her flyweight title and we also get the rematch in August with Daniel Cormier putting the heavyweight title on the line against former champ Stipe Miocic. 

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2019 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDateTV
UFC Fight Night SacramentoGermaine de Randamie vs. Aspen LaddSacramento, CaliforniaJuly 13ESPN+
UFC Fight Night San AntonioRafael dos Anjos vs. Leon EdwardsSan Antonio, TexasJuly 20ESPN
UFC 240Max Holloway (c) vs. Frankie EdgarEdmonton, Alberta, CanadaJuly 27PPV
UFC Fight Night NewarkColby Covington vs. Robbie LawlerNewark, New JerseyAug. 3ESPN
UFC Fight Night UruguayValentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Liz CarmoucheMontevideo, 
Uruguay
Aug. 10ESPN+
UFC 241Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Stipe MiocicAnaheim, CaliforniaAug. 17PPV
UFC Fight Night ShenzhenJessica Andrade (c) vs. Weili ZhangShenzhen, China
Aug. 31ESPN+
UFC 242Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Dustin PoirierAbu Dhabi, UAESept. 7PPV
UFC Fight Night VancouverTBDVancouver, BC, CanadaSept. 14ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Mexico CityTBDMexico City, MexicoSept. 21ESPN+
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDSept. 28ESPN+
UFC 243Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Israel AdesanyaTBDOct. 5PPV
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDOct. 12ESPN+
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDOct. 18ESPN2
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDOct. 26ESPN+
UFC 244TBDTBDNov. 2PPV
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDNov. 16ESPN+
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDNov. 23ESPN+
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDDec. 7ESPN
UFC 245TBDTBDDec. 14PPV
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDDec. 21ESPN+
