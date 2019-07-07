UFC fight schedule for 2019: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar, Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler headline

The UFC calendar is rolling along smoothly here in 2019, with the International Fight Week festivities having just concluded with the UFC 239 event in Las Vegas. At that UFC 239 event, Jon Jones once again retained his light heavyweight title with a thrilling split-decision win over Thiago Santos, further cementing his G.O.A.T status. It marked the second time this year that "Bones" has concluded a PPV offering by once again reminding everyone that he is the best to ever compete at 205 pounds.

There's still a lot of action ahead of us, though, as the calendar is stacked with some pretty amazing cards coming up. UFC 240 will be taking place at the end of July, and that will feature featherweight champion Max Holloway returning to his 145-pound home after a brief jump to lightweight to defend his featherweight title against Frankie Edgar. In addition, Valentina Shevchenko is scheduled to defend her flyweight title and we also get the rematch in August with Daniel Cormier putting the heavyweight title on the line against former champ Stipe Miocic.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2019 schedule