The 2019 schedule for UFC is off to a fast, exciting start, as we now have two pay-per-view events under our belts. At UFC 235, a new welterweight champion was crowned as Kamaru Usman thoroughly dominated Tyron Woodley, while light heavyweight champion Jon Jones once again had his dominance on display in a successful defense over Anthony Smith. Prior to that at UFC 234 in February, while Robert Whittaker's scheduled defense of his middleweight title was canceled on short notice, Israel Adesanya got to show that he truly is the next big thing in the division with a victory over the legendary Anderson Silva.

The next PPV offering, UFC 236 in Atlanta on April 13, will see reigning featherweight champ Max Holloway move up to 155 pounds to take on Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title. Prior to that, more UFC Fight Night events will come our way with some exciting main events, including former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis making his UFC welterweight debut when he takes on Stephen Thompson.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019. Check back for updates throughout the year. Click on the links for complete, up-to-date cards.

UFC 2019 schedule