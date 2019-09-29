UFC fight schedule for 2019: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya; Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal headline

UFC's year-round schedule never truly slows down as the organization hosts more than 30 events every year. And 2019 is no different for the leader in mixed martial arts. Fresh off UFC 242 from Abu Dhabi where Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier, UFC trudges forward with a card each week until the end of 2019.

The next stop on the tour takes us to Melbourne, Australia for the "All Oceanic" middleweight showdown as champion Robert Whittaker takes on interim strapholder Israel Adesanya in an outdoor stadium. The pair have been on a collision course for well over a year.

Then in November, the "BMF" title will be on the line when Nate Diaz makes his return to New York City to take on Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal in a five-round main event at UFC 244 from Madison Square Garden.

There's plenty more enticing main events and co-main events to get ready for as 2019 starts to draw to a close.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2019 schedule