UFC fight schedule for 2019: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum, Cain Velasquez's return headline events

UFC's schedule of fights is already setting up to deliver major action to fans

UFC brought the fire in 2018 with one of its biggest years to date as far as big events go, and if the early slate of 2019 goes according to plan, it might just be better.

Last year wrapped up with Max Holloway returning from a scary brain issue to knockout top contender Brian Ortega, as well as Jon Jones' return to action. Plus, Khabib Nurmagomedov beat up and bullied Conor McGregor before jumping the Octagon fence and attacking one of McGregor's teammates in the crowd.

UFC kicked off 2019 with flyweight champion Henry Cejudo stopping TJ Dillashaw in just 32 seconds to retain his 125-pound title and possibly save his division. Now, we spin toward February where middleweight champion Robert Whittaker defends his title on home soil when he takes on Kelvin Gastelum in Melbourne, Australia. Plus, it's the return of former heavyweight king Cain Velasquez when he battles Francis Ngnanou in his return from a two and a half year layoff.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019. Check back for updates throughout the year.

EventMain eventLocationDateTV
UFC Fight Night FortazelaMarlon Moraes vs. Raphael Assuncao

Fortazela, Brazil

Feb. 2

ESPN+

UFC 234Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Melbourne, Australia

Feb. 9

PPV

UFC Fight Night PhoenixCain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou

Phoenix, Arizona

Feb. 17

ESPN

UFC Fight Night Jan Blachowicz vs. Thiago Santos

Prague, Czech Republic

Feb. 24

ESPN+

UFC 235Jon Jones (c) vs. Anthony SmithLas VegasMarch 2PPV
UFC Fight NightJunior Dos Santos vs. Derrick LewisWichita, KansasMarch 9ESPN+
UFC Fight Night LondonDarren Till vs. Jorge MasvidalLondon, EnglandMarch 16ESPN+
UFC Fight NightAnthony Pettis vs. Stephen ThompsonNashville, TennesseeMarch 23ESPN+
UFC Fight Night TBDPhiladelphiaMarch 30ESPN+
UFC 236TBDTBDApril 13PPV
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDApril 20ESPN+
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDApril 27ESPN
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDMay 4ESPN+
UFC 237TBDTBDMay 11PPV
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDMay 18ESPN+
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDJune 1ESPN+
UFC 238TBDTBDJune 8PPV
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDJune 22ESPN+
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDJune 29ESPN
