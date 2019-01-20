UFC fight schedule for 2019: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum, Cain Velasquez's return headline events

UFC brought the fire in 2018 with one of its biggest years to date as far as big events go, and if the early slate of 2019 goes according to plan, it might just be better.

Last year wrapped up with Max Holloway returning from a scary brain issue to knockout top contender Brian Ortega, as well as Jon Jones' return to action. Plus, Khabib Nurmagomedov beat up and bullied Conor McGregor before jumping the Octagon fence and attacking one of McGregor's teammates in the crowd.

UFC kicked off 2019 with flyweight champion Henry Cejudo stopping TJ Dillashaw in just 32 seconds to retain his 125-pound title and possibly save his division. Now, we spin toward February where middleweight champion Robert Whittaker defends his title on home soil when he takes on Kelvin Gastelum in Melbourne, Australia. Plus, it's the return of former heavyweight king Cain Velasquez when he battles Francis Ngnanou in his return from a two and a half year layoff.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019. Check back for updates throughout the year.