UFC fighter Andrea Lee apologizes, then apologizes again, for husband's Nazi tattoos

UFC fighter Andrea Lee's debut in the Octagon was a rousing success -- with her winning the Fight of the Night honors against Veronica Macedo in a unanimous decision in Chile -- but she's on the defensive in her personal life. Lee's husband, Donny Aaron, was photographed spending time with Lee on a lake. Upon closer inspection, it was found that Aaron had a swastika tattooed on one arm. Then, with further digging, SS lightning bolts were found to be tattooed on the other.

Andrea Lee’s husband, coach Donny Aaron apologizes for Nazi tattoos, won’t get them removed or covered https://t.co/NGXvNlOA4N pic.twitter.com/MCsNwSDaVY — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 3, 2018

Lee's initial reaction to the backlash, which came on Friday and has since been deleted, was less than apologetic.

It's just a Nazi tattoo. You "sensitive ass mofos." pic.twitter.com/RbQ6A6BHi6 — JE Snowden (@JESnowden) June 2, 2018

On Sunday, however, with the benefit of hindsight, Lee had more to say, including an apology for her apology.

Please read my full apology, this is to everyone who was upset or offended by me and my initial response. I sincerely apologize, it wasn’t thought out when I sent it, I deleted it immediately after I sent it when I was more rational and clear minded. 🙏 forgive me pic.twitter.com/9td65xNAmo — Andrea Lee (@AndreaKGBLee) June 3, 2018

In the apology, Lee said that when she first met Aaron she "questioned him too about about his tattoos and he explained to me about his past and who he was now and how he'd changed." Lee went on to say that "I'm truly sorry for responding the other day for how I did, if you don't think I care I DO! I'm not racist, I'm not a nazi and I don't hate people and neither does Donny.

Aaron issued a long apology of his own, one that mentioned him seeking out options for removal but not finding any and an explicit apology to Lee's sponsors, as well as other fighters.

Aaron said that these tattoos were inked in prison in his 20s, and he said that "my body is covered in tattoos that tell the story of where I've been, what I've gone through and what I've overcome. These 'scars' tell my history which include a dark time when I was imprisoned." Aaron went on to talk about his own character, which he said is different in his 40s than it was in his 20s.