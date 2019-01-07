UFC fighter Polyana Viana thwarts would-be mugger from stealing her phone, makes him pay

One of the risks you run as a mugger is trying to steal from the wrong person. A man in Rio de Janeiro paid for taking that risk when he attempted to steal UFC strawweight fighter Polyana Viana's phone. Viana says that she stopped him from taking it, and he paid the price for trying.

The encounter went about how you'd expect. Viana recounted the events to MMA Junkie.

When he saw I saw him, he sat next to me. He asked me the time, I said it, and I saw he wasn't going to leave. So I already moved to put my cell phone in my waist. And then he said: 'Give me the phone. Don't try to react, because I'm armed.' Then he put his hand over (a gun), but I realized it was too soft. He was really close to me. So I thought, 'If it's a gun, he won't have time to draw it.' So I stood up. I threw two punches and a kick. He fell, then I caught him in a rear-naked choke. Then I sat him down in the same place we were before and said, 'Now we'll wait for the police.'

Viana doesn't have what you'd call an "imposing" frame. If you can't see that she's just muscle, she's listed at 5-foot-5 and 115 pounds on UFC's website. However, the man challenging her learned his lesson pretty quickly.

Viana went on to say that the man said he was simply asking for the time, and the gun was revealed to be a fake. Viana told MMA Junkie this has happened before, saying that a man "broke my umbrella and tried to take my phone" in Belem, Brazil. "I said I wasn't going to give it to him," she continued. "He tried to take it from my hand, I punched him in the face, and he was scared."

Viana can clearly handle herself. Maybe one day people will realize that it's not worth the effort to try to steal from her.