UFC fighter Walt Harris shares heartbreaking Instagram post after missing stepdaughter found dead

UFC fighter Walt Harris' worst fears were confirmed on Wednesday when authorities said that human remains found earlier this month belonged to Harris' missing stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Harris shared a heartfelt Instagram post in which he expressed what Blanchard meant to him. Harris called the pain "unbearable," and shared a photo of Blanchard when she was younger.

"My sweet baby girl... I just wanna thank you for helping me change my life for the better... For teaching me how to be a man and a better father!" Ward wrote. "...You light up my world I'm so many ways. This pain is unbearable."

Earlier this month, authorities arrested Ibraheem Yazeed of Montgomery, Ala. and charged him with first-degree kidnapping in connection with Blanchard's disappearance. Two other have also been arrested in relation to the case. It's currently unclear if Yazeed is facing additional charges now that Blanchard's remains have been recovered.

Yazeed was out of jail on bail on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and first-degree robbery in connection with another crime when he allegedly abducted Blanchard.

Blanchard was last seen alive on Oct. 23 at a gas station in Auburn, Ala. Her car was later found more than 50 miles away in Montgomery. Footage from a security camera at the gas station connected Yazeed to Blanchard's disappearance.

Harris was supposed to fight Alistair Overeem on Dec. 7 at a UFC event in Washington D.C., but he withdrew from the event after Blanchard disappeared.