UFC fighter Walt Harris shares heartbreaking Instagram post after missing stepdaughter found dead
Harris called the pain 'unbearable'
UFC fighter Walt Harris' worst fears were confirmed on Wednesday when authorities said that human remains found earlier this month belonged to Harris' missing stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, Harris shared a heartfelt Instagram post in which he expressed what Blanchard meant to him. Harris called the pain "unbearable," and shared a photo of Blanchard when she was younger.
View this post on Instagram
My sweet baby girl... I just wanna thank you for helping me change my life for the better... For teaching me how to be a man and a better father! For being my biggest fan win, lose , or draw! For always knowing what to say to put a smile on my face and lift me up when I was down and wanted to give up. You light up my world I’m so many ways. This pain is unbearable... I know you want me to be strong but it so hard baby it so hard. I’m gonna find away I promise you I will. Right now nothing makes sense and I’m so lost. I just want you back. I hope I made you proud... I’m gonna keep going daddy just needs time. I love you so much. Look after us like you always did. We need you now more than ever. My lil mighty mighty tiger is a angel now. I love you baby girl forever and ever!
"My sweet baby girl... I just wanna thank you for helping me change my life for the better... For teaching me how to be a man and a better father!" Ward wrote. "...You light up my world I'm so many ways. This pain is unbearable."
Earlier this month, authorities arrested Ibraheem Yazeed of Montgomery, Ala. and charged him with first-degree kidnapping in connection with Blanchard's disappearance. Two other have also been arrested in relation to the case. It's currently unclear if Yazeed is facing additional charges now that Blanchard's remains have been recovered.
Yazeed was out of jail on bail on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and first-degree robbery in connection with another crime when he allegedly abducted Blanchard.
Blanchard was last seen alive on Oct. 23 at a gas station in Auburn, Ala. Her car was later found more than 50 miles away in Montgomery. Footage from a security camera at the gas station connected Yazeed to Blanchard's disappearance.
Harris was supposed to fight Alistair Overeem on Dec. 7 at a UFC event in Washington D.C., but he withdrew from the event after Blanchard disappeared.
-
Conor McGregor to return at UFC 246
McGregor returns to action from a 15-month absence against one of the most beloved figures...
-
Khabib vs. Ferguson gets April target
UFC is trying to cement Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson for the fifth time in more than four years
-
Police find remains of Aniah Blanchard
Aniah Blanchard went missing last month in Montgomery, Alabama
-
Updating UFC schedule for 2019
UFC's schedule has tons of action (and titles on the line) to close out 2019
-
Jones vs. Reyes set for Houston event
The light heavyweight king will put the title on the line against an undefeated challenger
-
CBS Sports' UFC divisional rankings
Blachowicz failed to impress in victory over Jacare, slipping a spot in the light heavyweight...