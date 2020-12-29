MMA -- specifically the UFC -- navigated the COVID-19 pandemic very successfully in 2020 while barely missing a beat and continuing to hold events weekly while the rest of the sports world came to a halt. Whether that decision was right or wrong, the UFC forged ahead and held plenty of big fights without live crowds and even "secured an island" to hold big international events.

There are many questions surrounding what 2021 will look like for the world, mostly regarding how the pandemic will be handled with the release of vaccines and whether live crowds will be allowed to return to arenas around the world. Crowds, of course, equal revenue and increase a promotion's ability to make the biggest and best possible fights.

There are many obvious options for fights we'd like to see made in 2021, but we've narrowed the list down to the five pairings we most want to see stand across from each other in Octagon during the upcoming year.

1. Jon Jones vs. Miocic-Ngannou winner

There are plenty of options available to Jon Jones. He has longstanding issues with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Even after vacating the light heavyweight title in advance of a move to heavyweight, there are men at 205 pounds who want to prove their worth against the longtime king, most notably the current division champion Jan Blachowicz. But the most intriguing options see Jones finally ply his trade at heavyweight -- and against the best possible opposition.

Francis Ngannou has more than earned his rematch with heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic, and all talk indicates the two may square off in the first quarter of 2021. There's no more compelling fight in mixed martial arts than a showdown between Jones and the winner of the title fight between Miocic and Ngannou. Jones against the terrifying heavyweight power of Ngannou or the well-rounded skills that have made Miocic the greatest heavyweight in UFC history? Either of those fights would be thrilling as well as legacy-defining for Jones, who has already established himself as arguably the greatest fighter in the history of the sport.

2. Much-needed strawweight, flyweight title rematches

Is it cheating to put two fights in one spot? Maybe. But we're doing it anyway. These were the two clear best fights of 2020 and both fights had controversial results. Weili Zhang successfully defended her women's strawweight title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in March, earning a split decision in an all-out war that won the CBS Sports award for Fight of the Year. Zhang deserved the win in the eyes of most, but the fight was close enough -- and thrilling enough -- that a rematch remains one of the best fights the UFC could make.

Similarly, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno put on a show in the final UFC pay-per-view of the year, with Moreno ending Figueiredo's violent run that made him appear invincible -- even though Figueiredo took the win by majority decision to retain his flyweight title. There's a valid argument that Figueiredo should have been disqualified for repeated fouls throughout the fight. Why wouldn't you want to see the two best fights of the year from 2020 -- and arguably the two best fights in the history of their respective divisions -- run back one more time?

3. Justin Gaethje vs. Charles Oliveira

The lightweight division is the most interesting in the UFC, and that's true whether or not champion Khabib Nurmagomedov remains committed to his retirement. Gaethje and Oliveira have established themselves as true forces at 155 pounds, both destroying longtime top contender Tony Ferguson in totally different ways. Oliveira's grappling game facing off with Gaethje's power striking and defensive wrestling is the kind of fight fans would be lucky to see take place in the Octagon.

Additionally, with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier already set for a clash in January, the winner of the two fights could meet in their next bout, possibly with the lightweight championship on the line in the finals of an unofficial tournament. That would be three incredible fights featuring some of the most exciting fighters in the sport. You can't ask for much more than that.

4. Alexander Volkanovski vs. Henry Cejudo

This is a weird one, but Cejudo conquered the flyweight and bantamweight divisions before deciding to retire. Most viewed that retirement as one that would end when the right amount of money was offered. Cejudo has specifically said that he would end his retirement for a fight with featherweight champ Volkanovski, telling TMZ Sports, "There would only be one fight that would really bring me back, that would really wake me up in the morning ... it would be Alexander Volkanovski."

Volkanovski has since said that Cejudo has been begging UFC president Dana White to make the fight. Volkanovski also said that no one else has been calling him out. Ex-champ Max Holloway has unfinished business with Volkanovski, but there's little interest in making a third fight between the two with Volkanovski up 2-0. Cejudo is the big-ticket option for a featherweight title match.

5. Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko III

While Nunes is up 2-0 in their prior fights, both battles were compelling. Even more than the fact they've put on two competitive bouts already, Nunes and Shevchenko are both running out of viable options within their divisions. Nunes has all but cleaned out the featherweight and bantamweight divisions while Shevchenko has few legitimate contenders to her flyweight crown.

Shevchenko would again be the underdog, but she's a far more interesting challenger for the greatest female mixed martial artist in history than every other option in the sport. The best thing you can do in the fight game is simply put the two best fighters in the cage and let them go to work.