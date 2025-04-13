Amanda Nunes will be a UFC Hall of Famer the next time she potentially enters the Octagon. Nunes was named to the modern wing of the UFC Hall of Fame during Saturday's pay-per-view broadcast of UFC 314.

Nunes openly wept upon finding out about her Hall of Fame honors. The UFC 314 broadcast captured Nunes hugging UFC CEO Dana White and chief business officer Hunter Campbell.

"Amanda Nunes is the greatest female fighter of all-time," UFC CEO Dana White said in a statement. "Amanda was a great champion who had one of the most legendary careers in combat sports history. She is an incredible person, and it will be an honor to induct her into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer."

Nunes (23-5) is considered by many to be the greatest female fighter in mixed martial arts history. Nunes retired in June 2023 as a simultaneous two-division champion, vacating her women's featherweight and bantamweight titles. Nunes' resume sets her apart most from her contemporaries. "The Lioness" defeated most of her fellow women's greats, including Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko (twice), Cris Cyborg, Miesha Tate and Holly Holm. Nunes won 14 of her last 15 fights, including avenging her loss to Julianna Pena.

Earlier this week, Nunes implied she would fight the winner of UFC women's bantamweight champion Pena vs. Kayla Harrison. The Pena-Harrison fight serves as the co-main event of UFC 316 on June 7.

The 2025 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on June 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.