One of the most dramatic title fights in MMA history has received the ultimate honor of being immortalized in the UFC Hall of Fame.

Israel Adesanya's unanimous decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in 2019 for the interim middleweight title inside State Farm Arena in Atlanta was an epic showcase of heart, guts and all-action determination. The fight was the co-main event of UFC 236, which took place one fight before an epic Dustin Poirier-Max Holloway rematch for the interim lightweight title in the main event.

But the five rounds of fury that was Adesanya-Gastelum ultimately stole the night -- not to mention the year, as 2019's best fight -- as both fighters refused to back down as each took turns seizing the momentum over the first four rounds as each one appeared on the verge of being finished. The iconic final round, which was largely dominated by Adesanya, saw the future two-time champion mouth the words "I'm ready to die in here" in Gastelum's direction at the start.

UFC announced the bout will be added to the Fight Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame during Saturday night's UFC 312 pay-per-view telecast from Sydney, Australia. Adesanya, who was seated cageside, embraced UFC executives Dana White and Hunter Campbell upon hearing the news and mouthed toward the camera his interest in a rematch with Gastelum.

The 2025 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place this summer in Las Vegas during International Fight Week and will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.

"The fight between Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 was one of the greatest fights I've ever seen in my life," said White, UFC's president and CEO. "This was an absolute war with the interim title on the line. Congrats to Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum on a fight that will always be remembered!"

The 16-0 Adesanya took the fight against Gastelum on a quick turnaround just two months after defeating Anderson Silva. The vacant title became necessary after then-champion Robert Whittaker pulled out of a title defense against Gastelum just two months earlier due to health issues.