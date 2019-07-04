UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony 2019: Breakdown of inductees taking their place in history

International Fight Week has arrived, and one of the marquee events each and every year in Las Vegas is the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony as some of the more notable names in the sport take their rightful place in history. This year, the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, July 5, one night prior to the UFC 239 event in Vegas.

The Class of 2019 is a pretty stacked group, so let's go ahead and take a brief look at the UFC Hall of Fame inductees set to be honored for all they've contributed inside the Octagon.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a preview of UFC 239 at the 56:59 mark below.

Michael Bisping (Modern Wing): The brash former middleweight champion will serve as the headliner of this year's Hall of Fame class, and when it comes to trash-talking/selling a fight, there have been few throughout UFC history who did it better than the proud native of Manchester, England. A vicious striker, Bisping (31-9) finally climbed to the top of the UFC middleweight mountain in June 2016 at UFC 199 with a first-round KO victory over Luke Rockhold while also earning the distinction of becoming the first British world champion in UFC history; just as notable is the fact that it was a victory over the legendary Anderson Silva that provided Bisping with the opportunity to fight Rockhold for the title. Bisping, 40, retired from competition holding records for wins at 185 pounds (16) and most significant strikes within the middleweight ranks (1,384).

Rashad Evans (Modern Wing): "Suga" was truly one of UFC's earliest mainstream stars that allowed to company to grow to the heights that it enjoys today. Evans (19-8-1) has emerged victorious against some of the biggest names the sport has ever known including Tito Ortiz, Chuck Liddell, Chael Sonnen, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, Forrest Griffin and even fellow Class of 2019 inductee Bisping. Evans began to take UFC by storm with his "The Ultimate Fighter 2 Finale" victory in 2005, and in 2008, he captured the UFC light heavyweight championship with a third-round TKO victory over Griffin. Evans retired from the sport in 2018 while on a disastrous five-fight losing skid, but his mark on the game when he was in his prime is undeniable.

Rich Franklin (Pioneer Wing): How it took this long for Franklin (29-7) to be recognized for his contributions to MMA is a mystery to many, but that will finally be rectified. Franklin is the personification of what the Pioneer Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame represents. A former match teacher in Cincinnati, Ohio, Franklin's expertise of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brought a well-roundedness and excitement to the cage that eventually saw him crowned the UFC middleweight champion by defeating Evan Tanner at UFC 53. Franklin's last UFC performance came in November 2012, and he announced his retirement from MMA in 2015.

Diego Sanchez def. Clay Guida via split decision (Fight Wing): Fight of the Year in 2009, Sanchez and Guida gave UFC fans an all-out war for the ages that year on June 20 as part of "The Ultimate Fighter: United States vs. United Kingdom Finale." This was three rounds of non-stop action and intensity that, quite frankly, ever MMA fan craves at the end of the day when they see two warriors get inside the cage. These two delivered, and when the dust settled, it was Sanchez who emerged on top after a split decision victory awarded by the judges. It's cliche, but you could argue that neither man lost on that night with the performances they put on while continually refusing to relent. The hard-fought victory for Sanchez against Guida earned him a lightweight title shot in his next outing against B.J. Penn, though he would come up short. While neither man would win a UFC title in their respective careers, they more than earned the honor this year of being remembered for giving us one of the most memorable fights in the history of UFC 10 years ago.