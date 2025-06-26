The UFC Hall of Fame welcomes the greatest women's mixed martial artist, and one of the best regardless of gender. Amanda Nunes headlines this year's ceremony at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This year's Hall of Fame ceremony, a regular fixture for International Fight Week, takes place on Thursday, two days before UFC 317. Nunes tops the inductees with unparalleled accomplishments. Nunes is the only fighter to defend titles in two divisions while holding multiple belts and holds multiple women's records. Through her storied career, Nunes beat fellow legends Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Valentina Shevchenko (twice), Miesha Tate and Holly Holm.

As Nunes trains for her MMA return against Kayla Harrison, she isn't the only inductee still competing. Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum's 2019 CBS Sports Fight of the Year enters the Hall of Fame's Fight Wing. Charles Oliveira, who headlines Saturday's pay-per-view against Ilia Topuria, receives the Forrest Griffin Community Award.

Continue below to learn how to watch Thursday's Hall of Fame ceremony.

Watch 2025 UFC Hall of Fame

Date: June 26

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Watch live: UFC Fight Pass

2025 UFC Hall of Fame inductees