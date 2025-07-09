UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering serious injuries in a car crash. Couture, 62, was airlifted after Tuesday's crash at a Kansas City race track.

Couture suffered first- and second-degree burns, trauma injuries and smoke inhalation from the crash. TMZ first reported the accident, with subsequent reporting from MMA Fighting.

The UFC legend was practicing to debut on the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) when the crash happened. There are no details yet on what caused the accident.

"I've been a fan of racing for 12, 13 years," Couture said in an Instagram post last month. "From up in the stands, it looks really easy. Oh, they just go fast … it's so much more involved."

The UFC Hall of Fame inducted Couture in 2006 off the strength of a legendary run. He's the first fighter to win UFC titles in two different divisions, a feat accomplished by 10 fighters since. He's also the oldest champion in UFC history, holding a title at 45. Couture's legendary rivals include a trilogy with Chuck Liddell, wins over Tito Ortiz and Vitor Belfort, and a very public fight with Brock Lesnar.