UFC legend Randy Couture is back home after a serious car crash, his representatives confirmed to MMA Fighting. Couture was released from a Las Vegas burn center this week after crashing his car at a Kansas City race track.

Couture, 62, was discharged from the hospital and is undergoing outpatient treatment at home after crashing his race car during a test run on July 9. Couture is healing from first- and second-degree burns. He also suffered broken ribs in the incident.

Couture was training for an eventual debut in the National Hot Rod Association.

"I've been a fan of racing for 12, 13 years," Couture said in an Instagram post last month. "From up in the stands, it looks really easy. Oh, they just go fast … it's so much more involved."

The UFC Hall of Famer is the first fighter to win UFC title in two different divisions. Couture set several records during his legendary mixed martial arts career, including being the oldest (45) UFC champion. "The Natural" has shared the Octagon with fellow legends Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz and Brock Lesnar. Couture actively serves as a commentator for the Professional Fighters League.