After Charles Oliveira's emotional submission win over Mateusz Gamrot last Saturday, which reminded everyone that the soon-to-be 36-year-old "Do Bronx" has still got it in a major way, the UFC's lightweight division couldn't be anymore red hot or unpredictable at the moment.

In light of that, it's time to take a restock of the UFC's rankings at 155 pounds to determine who has the best shot of one day unseating new champion Ilia Topuria and who looks more like a pretender in the pursuit of the throne.

In descending order, here are the true power players in the lightweight division.

The Champion

Ilia Topuria (17-0)

Age: 28

Latest results: 9-0 in UFC

Topuria's demolition of Oliveira via first-round knockout in their June vacant title bout made the proud Georgian, who fights out of Spain, a two-division champion in the aftermath of Islam Makhachev's move up to welterweight. With consecutive knockouts of Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Oliveira in title bouts, Topuria stands firmly atop most pound-for-pound lists and has the brightest potential of all UFC fighters to become the promotion's next global phenomenon. It's that reason why Topuria is so heavily rumored to be kicking off the UFC's January debut on Paramount/CBS against Justin Gaethje to coincide with the kickoff of a new seven-year, $7.7 billion dollar broadcasting deal. The well-rounded Topuria has the most lethal boxing skills in all of MMA with one-punch power in both hands.

Top Contenders

Arman Tsarukyan (22-3)

Age: 29

UFC ranking: No. 2

Latest results: 4 straight wins (9-1 since 2019)

Inactivity and a back injury that forced him to withdraw from UFC 311 in January (one day before his rematch with Makhachev) have been the only things keeping the Georgian native of Armenian descent from getting the title shot that he appeared to secure by edging Oliveira via split decision in his last fight at UFC 300 in 2024. A hulking figure with knockout power and a strong wrestling base, Tsarukyan will finally snap an 18-month layoff when he headlines a Nov. 22 Fight Night card in Qatar against Dan Hooker. Tsarukyan, who weighed in as the backup to the Topuria-Oliveira title fight in June, could cement his shot at next in line for the title with a win.

Paddy Pimblett (23-3)

Age: 30

UFC ranking: No. 7

Latest results: 7-0 in UFC

From the standpoint of pure skill and enough quality wins to earn this distinction, Pimblett still falls short. But it's hard to ignore the marketing draw he brings out of the UK, not to mention his long-running rivalry with Topuria, which makes it possible that he fights next for the lightweight title. Pimblett's best wins have come against aging names like Tony Ferguson, King Green and Michael Chandler, the latter of whom he stopped in April (for Chandler's fifth defeat in six fights). "Paddy the Baddy" has shown plenty of improvement, however, after becoming the father of twins and taking his fitness between fights more seriously. He has looked of late as a far more serious fighter than he did back in 2022, when Pimblett won a decision over Jared Gordon that few thought he earned. Even if UFC chooses to pair Gaethje with Topuria in January, it wouldn't be impossible to consider a scenario where Pimblett sits out and waits for a spring shot against the winner. With a strong ground game and a flair for the dramatic, Pimblett remains a massive wild card amid the lightweight elite.

Still in the Mix

Max Holloway (27-8)

Age: 33

UFC ranking: No. 3

Latest results: Won 4 of 5 since 2022 trilogy loss to Volkanovski

The former featherweight king and current BMF champion defended his symbolic title in July by outslugging Dustin Poirier in their trilogy at UFC 318. Holloway's last loss came at the hands of Topuria in their 2024 featherweight title bout, which could make it difficult for the future Hall of Famer to be prioritized for a rematch considering he was knocked out for the first time in his 15-year career. The good news for Holloway is that he seems to have stumbled into a fun stay-busy fight in the form of a rematch against Oliveira, this time for the BMF crown, which the native of Hawaii has shown interest in after being called out. Holloway said he would prefer the fight to happen in March, likely so he could recover in time for a possible June fight at the White House. The durable veteran has slowed down just enough to fall out of most P4P top 10 lists but is still considered an elite lightweight after knocking out Gaethje and retiring Poirier within the division over the past 18 months.

Charles Oliveira (36-11, 1 NC)

Age: 35

UFC ranking: No. 4

Latest results: 3-3 in last 6

One week ago, this would have been a very different conversation. On one hand, Oliveira's three losses over the past three years have come against elite foes (Makhachev, Tsarukyan, Topuria). On the other hand, he's 17 years into his pro career, a veteran of nearly 50 fights and was knocked out cold just four months ago. Oliveira's efficient statement in submitting the No. 8 Gamrot was a stark reminder, however, regarding how much of a threat he still is to the title on any given night. The UFC's all-time leader in fights, fight bonuses, submissions and finishes is also closing in on the record for wins. And it's also a good reminder that before he was stopped by Topuria, Oliveira was having success on his feet and in the clinches due to his size advantage.

Dark Horses

Justin Gaethje (26-5)

Age: 36

UFC ranking: No. 5

Latest results: Won 3 of last 4

This isn't meant as a slight against Gaethje, necessarily. In fact, if recent rumors are to be believed, the former interim lightweight titleholder could very well be next for Topuria's first title defense in January. But Gaethje, who turns 37 in November, has certainly seen better days as an elite force, even with a pair of victories over Rafael Fiziev since 2023. Should UFC choose Gaethje amid an already crowded group of big-name contenders, it would likely be because of his action style, the fact that he's an increasingly rare American UFC title contender and that his style could be perfect to catapult Topuria's growing star to a new legion of casual fans on Paramount/CBS. Although Gaethje will always hold a puncher's chance in any fight he takes part in, he would be a massive betting underdog against Topuria and has been stopped in title or BMF fights three times since 2020 (Khabib Nurmagomedov, Oliveira and Holloway).

Dan Hooker

Age: 35

UFC ranking: No. 6

Latest results: Won 3 straight

The all-action native of New Zealand is undergoing a bit of a renaissance following a TKO of Claudio Puelles and back-to-back victories by split decision over Jalin Turner and Mateusz Gamrot. The win streak turned out to be a necessity for Hooker following a stretch in which he lost four of five bouts against elite foes. Should Hooker pull the upset against Tsarukyan in November, he very well could leap to the top of this list. Still, as a feast-or-famine brawler who has proven he can compete well at the elite level yet still lacks a truly elite win, Hooker remains an exciting long shot to wear the belt.

Benoit Saint Denis

Age: 29

UFC ranking: No. 13

Latest results: 2-2 in last 4

Don't count the "God of War" out just yet as it pertains to his lightweight title hopes. The hard-punching striker and former French Army Special Forces soldier has been on a rollercoaster of highs and lows in recent years. After losing his 2021 UFC debut, BSD ran off five consecutive wins, all by stoppage, and was considered the next big thing at 155 pounds. A pair of stoppage defeats followed, however, against Poirier (in a fight he took while sick) and Renato Moicano (stopped due to an eye injury). While the losses showcased Saint Denis' lack of defense, he appeared to take heed from the setbacks by bouncing back in 2025 with a pair of submission wins over Kyle Prepolec and Mauricio Ruffy (which saw BSD focus on his wrestling). Saint Denis is still young enough to put it all together and remains one of the most rugged and dangerous contenders in the top 15.