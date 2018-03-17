UFC London results: Alexander Volkov KOs Fabricio Werdum, earns biggest career win

Volkov made a big name for himself by disposing of the former heavyweight champ

Fabricio Werdum has been on a quest to earn back the UFC heavyweight championship that he lost to current titleholder Stipe Miocic, and to this point, he has seemed on track to earn a shot down the road somewhere with wins in his last two fights.

Well, that quest came to a screeching halt on Sunday at UFC London as Werdum was finished in the fourth round by up-and-coming prospect Alexander Volkov. With Werdum busted up a bit after three rounds of action, Volkov seemed poised to pounce in the fourth, and that's exactly what he did. 

So while Werdum's heavyweight title hopes took a serious hit, everyone was issued a formal introduction to the young prospect Volkov. At just 29 years old and now with a win over the 40-year-old Werdum under his belt, there's undoubtedly a new contender to get excited about in a UFC heavyweight division that has been lacking star power as Miocic has torn through everyone put in front of him. 

The monumental win over the legend Werdum moves the former Bellator MMA champion Volkov to 4-0 in his UFC career, so it won't be long before UFC president Dana White starts taking questions on when the youngster will get a shot at the UFC heavyweight championship. 

Jack joined CBS Sports in 2018 as an Editor and Writer covering college football, combat sports and golf. He was raised to love the New York Yankees unconditionally since birth, and firmly believes a four-team... Full Bio

