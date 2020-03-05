UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya says he's had malaria eight times in his life

It's safe to say that UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has accomplished a fair amount in his life and career as an MMA fighter. But it would appear that any and all accolades he receives as a result of succeeding in the sport may pale in comparison to what his body has overcome just to get him to this point.

During a media scrum ahead of his UFC 248 title defense against Yoel Romero, Adesanya said that he had a bit of a propensity to contract malaria as a kid. He referred reporters to his mother after he revealed that he had gotten the disease eight times, according to The Athletic.

Things I learned today: Israel Adesanya has apparently had malaria 8 times. #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/3fnF1V6e9O — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 4, 2020

It would seem that Adesanya has taken this to mean his immune system is among the toughest given that he survived all eight of those experiences. It's a fair assessment after he described his living situation in Nigeria as his room having red dots everywhere from all the mosquitos he had to kill throughout the night.

According to a malaria fact sheet created in 2011 for the Department of State, Nigeria sees approximately 100 million malaria cases with over 300,000 deaths per year (a rate of about 0.27%). In the United States, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there are 1,500 cases of malaria with about five deaths annually (about a 0.33% rate). Given that Adesanya used the word "mansion" when describing his childhood home, and that he's ascended to a notable spot on the UFC roster, he probably has the resources to survive a ninth infection.

For now, however, he'll just need to focus on making it through Saturday's fight.