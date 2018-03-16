UFC news: Cris Cyborg sets a deadline for Amanda Nunes, UFC debuts in Liverpool

There are only a few fights that fans of the UFC believe absolutely must happen at some point in the near future, and one of those bouts is a women's super clash between featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. But as time goes on, it seems there's a delay in making the fight happen in some form or fashion, and one of the women involved seems to be at the end of her rope. Let's have a look at this as well as some of the other UFC news making the rounds for Friday, March 16.

Cyborg sets a deadline for Nunes

The women's featherweight champion seems to be the one growing impatient as the fight fails to become set in stone. In the wake of the announcement that Nunes' next fight will take place on the UFC 224 card in Brazil on May 12 against Raquel Pennington, Cyborg released a lengthy statement to MMA Fighting in which she specifically stated that should Nunes not accept a fight on the UFC 226 on July 7 card in Las Vegas during International Fight Week, then she will not invest anymore of her energy in trying to make the fight happen. Furthermore, Cyborg then went on to explain that if Nunes changes her mind and absolutely wants the superfight to go down, then she will have to place herself in the featherweight division to prove herself before she receives a title shot.

Seeing as there was a period of time where Nunes was the one heavily clamoring for this showdown, you can see where Cyborg's frustrations come from. At one point, Nunes was very adamant about stepping into the Octagon with the polarizing Cyborg, and then that vigor just disappeared. To that point, Cyborg believes this was a tactic used by Nunes simply to receive a better deal from the UFC, which is a theory that does make sense, to a degree.

With Nunes defending her title against Pennington in May, there is a good chance this fight does not take place by self-imposed the deadline. But, don't get too depressed about maybe never seeing it happen because we all know that when it comes to the fight game, the right money can make anything happen.

More UFC news, rumors