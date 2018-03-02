UFC news: Cris Cyborg, Yana Kunitskaya, Mackenzie Dern on weight before UFC 222

UFC 222 is a little over 24 hours away, and while the main event is not what was initially expected, one of the most polarizing names in mixed martial arts will be in action as Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against Yana Kunitskaya, who's making her UFC debut. With a big fight weekend coming up, let's have a look at some of the big MMA headlines and rumors for Friday, March 2, beginning with a legend leaving the door open for another fight.

B.J. Penn isn't closing the door on another fight

The legendary B.J. Penn may not be the fighter that he used to be, but he seems open to competing in the Octagon once again if the opportunity arises. After appearing at UFC 222 open workouts on Thursday as the mystery training partner of Cyborg, the former lightweight champion spoke with MMAnytt and revealed that the door is always open in regards to a return to competition.

"I've got nothing scheduled," Penn said. "I'm just cruising. I don't know, I guess I don't know what to say. The door is always open. The door is always open. I don't ever want to say 'never' but I don't have any plans on fighting. But if you've got an idea that you think would work well with me, give me a call."

Once considered one of the premier fighters in the sport, Penn has had a rough go as of late. The last win of his career came back in 2010 at UFC 123 -- a first-round knockout win over Matt Hughes. Since then, Penn has one draw on his record and five consecutive losses, including two last year to Yair Rodriguez (UFC Fight Night 103) and Dennis Siver (UFC Fight Night 112). So, it's safe to say that most would not be bothered if Penn decided to stay out of the fighting game for good to protect his legacy.

But if there's one thing we know about Penn, it's that he's a competitor and he truly would be open to anything if it means getting him inside the cage to fight again.

