UFC news: Cris Cyborg, Yana Kunitskaya, Mackenzie Dern on weight before UFC 222
The women's featherweight title fight for Saturday night is set after the weigh-ins on Friday
UFC 222 is a little over 24 hours away, and while the main event is not what was initially expected, one of the most polarizing names in mixed martial arts will be in action as Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against Yana Kunitskaya, who's making her UFC debut. With a big fight weekend coming up, let's have a look at some of the big MMA headlines and rumors for Friday, March 2, beginning with a legend leaving the door open for another fight.
B.J. Penn isn't closing the door on another fight
The legendary B.J. Penn may not be the fighter that he used to be, but he seems open to competing in the Octagon once again if the opportunity arises. After appearing at UFC 222 open workouts on Thursday as the mystery training partner of Cyborg, the former lightweight champion spoke with MMAnytt and revealed that the door is always open in regards to a return to competition.
"I've got nothing scheduled," Penn said. "I'm just cruising. I don't know, I guess I don't know what to say. The door is always open. The door is always open. I don't ever want to say 'never' but I don't have any plans on fighting. But if you've got an idea that you think would work well with me, give me a call."
Once considered one of the premier fighters in the sport, Penn has had a rough go as of late. The last win of his career came back in 2010 at UFC 123 -- a first-round knockout win over Matt Hughes. Since then, Penn has one draw on his record and five consecutive losses, including two last year to Yair Rodriguez (UFC Fight Night 103) and Dennis Siver (UFC Fight Night 112). So, it's safe to say that most would not be bothered if Penn decided to stay out of the fighting game for good to protect his legacy.
But if there's one thing we know about Penn, it's that he's a competitor and he truly would be open to anything if it means getting him inside the cage to fight again.
More UFC news, rumors
- Ahead of UFC 222 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, each fighter stepped on the scale for weigh-ins, with all 24 fighters on target for their bouts. Cyborg came in at 144.75 pounds, while debuting challenger Kunitskaya weighed in at and even 144. For the co-main event featherweight bout, Frankie Edgar hit that scale at 146 pounds, and the undefeated Brian Ortega recorded at 145.5.
- The UFC heavyweight division is buzzing right now with the rumors of a potential Brock Lesnar return. Not everyone would be welcoming Lesnar back with open arms, though. Stefan Struve, who will take on Andrei Arlovksi Saturday night at UFC 222, told MMA Junkie on Thursday he doesn't believe Lesnar belongs back in the company, citing the current WWE universal champion's drug failures and special treatment.
- Despite retiring in January 2017 following a submission win over Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170, the legendary Tito Ortiz made it no secret that he'd be willing to return to the UFC for a third matchup with Chuck Liddell. But with Dana White shooting down the idea, Ortiz recently told MMA Junkie that he's comfortable in retirement, and if the third bout is meant to happen, it will happen. Ortiz fought Liddell at the UFC 47 and UFC 66 events, losing both times by KO.
-
UFC 222 predictions, fight card, odds
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking for UFC's latest PPV installment in Las Vega...
-
Kunitskaya: Cyborg lacks KO power
The Invicta FC bantamweight champion is ready for her biggest test yet
-
UFC 222 storylines to watch
Plus, Frankie Edgar and Brian Ortega square off in the co-main event
-
UFC 222: Give respect to Frankie Edgar
The former lightweight champion is on the verge of more history at age 36
-
White: Lesnar return chances very good
The UFC president seems optimistic about the former heavyweight champ's return
-
UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling at the first one of the year