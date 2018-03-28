UFC news: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vows to 'win the war' at UFC 223; Cormier on Mayweather in MMA
The former women's strawweight champion seems more than focused on getting her title back
Less than two weeks from now in Brooklyn, New York, the UFC will present a stacked card in UFC 223. In the co-main event of the evening, former women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to regain the title from the woman who took it from her, Rose Namajunas. And the woman formerly known as "Joanna Champion" feeling pretty confident about earning back that moniker is where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines for Wednesday, March 28.
Jedrzejczyk again vows victory in Brooklyn
Jedrzejczyk walked into her first battle with Namajunas last November at UFC 217 on the verge of becoming the face of women's MMA. The Poland native was undefeated and it was hard to fathom anyone stopping her anytime soon. Well, it didn't take long for Namajunas to bring us and Jedrzejczyk back down to reality with a stunning first-round TKO win to become the new women's strawweight champion.
Despite being finished in quick fashion, though, the former champ seems pretty confident about the chances she regains the title on April 7. In a recent interview with MMAnytt, while giving as much props to Namajunas for the November victory as she could, Jedrzejczyk quickly pointed out that the first fight was just a simple battle, and come UFC 223, she vows to win the war against the first woman to hand her a defeat.
"I have so much respect for Rose Namajunas, same as I had before the first fight," said Jedrzejczyk (h/t MMA Fighting for the transcription). "I didn't disrespect her. ... The thing is, everyone can win [a] short fight, quick fight. Of course, she did it perfect. She punched me, she was so precise and she had enough power that night to knock me out. But, like I said, I was not a competitor that night. I went through so many wars, and maybe she won a battle, but she's not going to win a war. I'm going to win on April 7."
As opposed to the first go-around with these two, you can't deny that Jedrzejczyk seems laser-focused on overcoming the hurdle that is Namajunas. A harsh criticism of the former champ both prior to and following the first fight was that she was letting the newfound fame get to her head, thus lowering her ability in the Octagon. In less than two weeks, we'll find out for certain if she's rectified that and is truly ready to "win the war."
More UFC news
- Like may of us, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier doesn't see the point in Floyd Mayweather trying his hand inside the cage. In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Cormier said he doesn't understand why the absurdly rich Mayweather is even giving this transition a try, while also admitting he got in touch with UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley -- Mayweather's supposed training partner -- to ask what his endgame in all of this is.
- Maybe don't count out one last fight for Michael Bisping on the UFC Liverpool card on May 27 just yet. While some potential retirement bouts have fallen through the cracks, Bisping admitted on the latest edition of his podcast that he's reached out to UFC brass to let them know he's still up for competing in his home country in less than two months.
- And speaking of that UFC Liverpool card coming up, we now have a co-main event set. The UFC announced on Wednesday that Gunnar Nelson will take on Neil Magny in a welterweight showdown as that particular division within the company continues to heat up. Magny is the No. 9-ranked welterweight contender heading into this one, while Nelson is aiming for the top 10, currently coming in ranked at No. 13.
