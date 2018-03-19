UFC news: Mayweather vs. McGregor MMA odds, Francis Ngannou wants Brock Lesnar
Betting odds have been released for an MMA superfight that still likely will not happen
With the stacked UFC 223 card approaching on April 7 in Brooklyn, New York, we're entering what's shaping up to be an exciting time of the year for the UFC. As we roll through 2018, the news and rumors within the mixed martial arts world are steadily coming in, and we at CBS Sports are here to keep you updated on some of the biggest headlines making the rounds. Let's have a look at some of the biggest stories for Monday, March 19.
Francis Ngannou has some options for the future
Knockout artist Francis Ngannou was unsuccessful in his quest to take the UFC heavyweight championship away from Stipe Miocic at UFC 220, so now he's on a road back to title contention. To get back to being the No. 1 contender in the division, Ngannou will have to dispose of some big names along the way, and it certainly seems there are some nice options on the table in that regard.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Two top heavyweight names have already called for the chance to face Ngannou next. Mark Hunt recently told Sporting News that he would like to get into the Octagon with the Cameroon-native on the Hawaii card in August, while the always-outspoken Derrick Lewis has been clamoring to face Ngannou as well. As it pertains to Lewis, Ngannou seems to be very much up for that.
But, what does Ngannou want? Who does the former title challenger see himself getting into the Octagon with if it were up to him? Well, as he told Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" on Monday, he would love to see Brock Lesnar make his rumored UFC return so those two can step inside the cage to do battle.
"Please Brock, come back, come back my friend. We need you here," Ngannou said. "We need you to put the fun in this division. I need you to give me that f------ fight I've been waiting for for a long time, I've been dreaming for."
Again, if he wants another shot at the UFC heavyweight title down the road, then Ngannou will have to start picking up some wins over established names. It's clear that he does have some good options on the table -- with his personal option maybe being the best one in terms of establishing himself once again as a legitimate threat in the division.
More UFC news
- While Floyd Mayweather recently admitted he's beginning MMA training camp with UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, some still envision a potential fight in the Octagon with Conor McGregor as unlikely. Still, that isn't stopping a lot of people from dreaming that it can take place at some point, including the folks in Las Vegas. At Westgate superbook, betting odds on the hypothetical fight have been released, and as you'd assume, McGregor is the overwhelming favorite.
- Former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo claims he has accepted a fight with rising veteran Jeremy Stephens, but it won't be in Rio de Janeiro (which was Aldo's desired destination) nor will it take place in Chicago (Stephens' preferred location). No, according to Combate, Aldo's manager has confirmed the former featherweight champion has accepted a fight against Stephens for UFC Fight Night 132 which is apparently slated for June 23 in Singapore. Aldo's camp is awaiting a fight agreement from Stephens' camp to make it official.
- As she awaits to find out if she has a date with Amanda Nunes at UFC 226, women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg recently used some of her downtime to give back to the less fortunate. Cyborg visited Los Angeles where she handed out 222 In-n-Out burgers to those in need. And yes, the 222 burgers does represent UFC 222, the site of her most recent victory over Yana Kunitskaya.
-
Alexander Volkov KOs Fabricio Werdum
Volkov made a big name for himself by disposing of the former heavyweight champ
-
Cyborg sets a deadline for Nunes
Cyborg seems to be growing impatient as the superfight fails to come to fruition
-
UFC Fight Night London prediction
The former champion claims Colby Covington beef is over entering Saturday's UFC London ret...
-
UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling after a pair of good ones to start 2018
-
Whittaker-Romero set to headline UFC 225
The two top middleweights will square off for the 185-pound belt on June 9 in Chicago
-
Miocic crushing critics, raising status
Miocic hasn't been a household name for long, but he's making the most of his time on top