UFC news: Ronda Rousey says return to MMA is as likely as going back to judo

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey appears to be pretty happy with her new deal in WWE. Rousey was a guest on "The Ellen Show" on Tuesday and gave some insight into what the future could hold for her, and MMA fans are probably going to be disappointed.

Rousey unlikely to fight again in UFC

Rousey was asked about where she could see herself in the next few years and if we would see her back in the Octagon again. Her answer speaks volumes.

"I don't know," Rousey said. "I think it's just as likely as me going back to another Olympics for judo. No one demanded a written resignation from me for judo and I don't really think the same thing is necessary for fighting. I'm just doing what I enjoy and WWE is what I enjoy right now."

Rousey lost her last two fights in the Octagon in dramatic knockout fashion. She is set to debut in the ring at WrestleMania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans and is loving the team environment WWE is providing.

"It's like a team," Rousey said of WWE. "I've never been on a team my whole life. I was a swimmer, that was alone. I did judo, that was alone. I was a fighter, that was alone. With WWE, it's like a big team. Everybody is working together to try to make it as great as possible."

