UFC news: Ronda Rousey says return to MMA is as likely as going back to judo
The former bantamweight champion doesn't sound like she's interested in heading back into the Octagon
Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey appears to be pretty happy with her new deal in WWE. Rousey was a guest on "The Ellen Show" on Tuesday and gave some insight into what the future could hold for her, and MMA fans are probably going to be disappointed. We look at that as well as some injury and suspension news for Wednesday, March 14.
Rousey unlikely to fight again in UFC
Rousey was asked about where she could see herself in the next few years and if we would see her back in the Octagon again. Her answer speaks volumes.
"I don't know," Rousey said. "I think it's just as likely as me going back to another Olympics for judo. No one demanded a written resignation from me for judo and I don't really think the same thing is necessary for fighting. I'm just doing what I enjoy and WWE is what I enjoy right now."
Rousey lost her last two fights in the Octagon in dramatic knockout fashion. She is set to debut in the ring at WrestleMania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans and is loving the team environment WWE is providing.
"It's like a team," Rousey said of WWE. "I've never been on a team my whole life. I was a swimmer, that was alone. I did judo, that was alone. I was a fighter, that was alone. With WWE, it's like a big team. Everybody is working together to try to make it as great as possible."
More UFC news, rumors
- Current UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes gave an explanation as to why she was pursuing a fight with Cris Cyborg so hard last month during an appearance on "UFC Unfiltered."
"When I texted Dana White that I wanted the fight, I didn't have nobody in my division," Nunes said. "I didn't even know if I was gonna fight soon. I was concerned with waiting years because I've been in that position before, waiting so long for a fight, I don't want to do it again and stay waiting, waiting, waiting.
"But now, we have Rocky [Pennington] and we have the Brazilian, Ketlen [Vieira] and I feel like my division is starting to grow. If you pay attention, the division's gonna be awesome and now I have two. I have Rocky and I have Ketlen. Rocky is my next step and I want to see Ketlen after, for sure."
Nunes is set to face Pennington in the main event of UFC 224 on May 12 in Brazil.
Strawweight prospect Cynthia Calvillo received a nine-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Tuesday as well as a 15 percent fine from her last fight purse. Calvillo tested positive for a marijuana metabolite last December during the USADA testing around UFC 219. Calvillo was also suspended six months by USADA for the failed test.
Rising middleweight prospect Paulo Costa suffered a biceps injury and will be forced to miss his scheduled fight with Uriah Hall at UFC Fight Night Atlantic City, Costa announced on Tuesday. Costa is coming off of the best performance of his career when he dismantled Johny Hendricks with a second-round TKO.
Bellator MMA is adding another sizable name to its premiere show at Bellator 200. The company announced on Wednesday that "Geordie Shore" star Aaron Chalmers will take on Ash Griffiths in a catchweight bout on the card set to take place in London. Chalmers is 3-0 in MMA and was granted a one-fight release from BAMMA to take part in the card.
-
Cro Cop eligible to fight with Bellator?
The legendary heavyweight fighter is planning to fight still despite questions of if he should...
-
UFC 223 fight card, rumors, matches
Here's all the information you need for UFC's April card which already features two title...
-
Woodley says he's training Mayweather
If Mayweather is making his way into the Octagon, Woodley is a pretty good trainer to have
-
Nunes-Pennington set for UFC 224
The women's bantamweight champ will defend her title on her home turf
-
Fabricio Werdum meeting with WWE
The former heavyweight champion wishes to participate in WWE and UFC simultaneously
-
Frankie Edgar comments on UFC 222 loss
Edgar was all class, as usual, following his devastating loss to Brian Ortega