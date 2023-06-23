Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are running it back. The top flyweights are reportedly set for a sequel in Las Vegas on Sept. 16, according to multiple reports. Grasso shocked Shevchenko, considered among the greatest fighters in women's MMA history, to capture the UFC women's flyweight title in March.

Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 is set to coincide with Mexican Independence Day weekend. Grasso is the second Mexican fighter to ever become an undisputed UFC champion.

The card is set for the T-Mobile Arena, according to MMA Fighting. It is expected to be a very rare UFC Fight Night card headlined by a title fight. Televised championship bouts used to be more regular fixtures in the UFC schedule, but are few and far between in these days.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Grasso captured the UFC women's flyweight title via Round 4 submission at UFC 285. Grasso ducked a spinning attack launched by Shevchenko, jumped onto her back and sunk a rear-naked choke. The Mexican fighter is a perfect 5-0 since moving up a division. The fight snapped Shevchenko's 9-0 run since returning to women's flyweight in 2018.

More UFC news, rumors