UFC news, rumors: Amanda Nunes-Raquel Pennington set for UFC 224 in Brazil

UFC 224 in Brazil finally has a main event. Two of the top women's bantamweights will collide in Rio de Janeiro with the 135-pound title on the line. Plus, former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is ready to make his move to 205 pounds. Let's take a look at who he's calling out as well as another fighter looking to make a name for himself in a big way with the latest news and rumors for Thursday, March 8.

Nunes-Pennington set for UFC 224

Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is set to defend her title against top contender Raquel Pennington, the company announced on Thursday.

The bantamweight title is on the line in May! 🏆@Amanda_Leoa takes on @RockyPMMA in the main event at #UFC224 in Rio! pic.twitter.com/yB8Gu4BEzJ — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2018

Nunes (15-4, 10 KOs) is coming off back-to-back title defenses over Valentina Shevchenko and Ronda Rousey. This will be her first fight since September 2017 and is hoping that a win here will put her in line for a shot at featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. Pennington (9-5) is on a four-fight win streak including victories over Jessica Andrade, Bethe Correia and Miesha Tate.

Rockhold calls for Gustafsson

Rockhold has made it clear he won't be fighting at 185 pounds again after losing his interim title bout to Yoel Romero at UFC 221. During Monday's edition of "The MMA Hour," Rockhold noted again he's leaving the division behind. As for opponents he could face, a name that's been circulating of late is former title contender Alexander Gustafsson. With his most recent win coming nearly a year ago over Glover Teixiera , Gustafsson said a fight with Rockhold would "keep me warm" as he waits for a title shot against Daniel Cormier.

Rockhold wasn't exactly pleased with those remarks.

"I like it," Rockhold said via MMAFighting.com. "I think it was petty coming after me so early (after the knockout loss). I don't know if he was trying to get under DC's skin, but I'll be coming. I'll be coming to 205. I'm gonna handle my business and you better be sure I'm coming for that ass, too."

Neither fighter is currently scheduled to fight.

More UFC news, rumors