UFC news, rumors: Anthony Pettis moving to welterweight to face Stephen Thompson

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis is moving on up in weight class. According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the 31-year-old Pettis is headed to the welterweight ranks where to take on Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson in the main event of the March 23 UFC Fight Night card that's expected to take place in Nashville, Tennessee. The fight nor the location for the event have been officially announced by the promotion.

Pettis is coming off a Fight of the Night performance at lightweight back at UFC 229, but it was a bout in which he emerged unsuccessful. The former 155-pound king suffered a TKO loss to former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson after his corner was forced to pull a bloodied Pettis from the fight prior to the third round getting underway, which very much added pessimism in regards to his future in the division he once briefly ruled.

Thompson, who twice unsuccessfully challenged reigning 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley (with one of those fights ending in a controversial draw), is coming off a unanimous decision loss in May 2018 against Darren Till in Liverpool, England. The fight was contested at a catchweight after Till failed to make the required weight.

This is a tremendous potential main event as UFC continues to kick off the ESPN era with a bang, but Pettis moving to 170 pounds -- where he has not competed since 2009 -- is the glaring storyline here. At just 31 years of age, Pettis presumably has a lot of competition ahead of him. The former lightweight champion departing the incredibly stacked 155-pound ranks to throw his name into the more shallow welterweight mix could turn out to be one of the more intriguing stories to watch play out this year and beyond.

