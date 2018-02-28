UFC news, rumors: Brock Lesnar return chances 'very, very good,' says Dana White
The UFC president seems optimistic about the former heavyweight champ's return
We're just a mere few days away from UFC 222 in Las Vegas on Saturday night as mixed martial arts in 2018 rolls along. In the thriving MMA world, headline news and fight speculation are always making the rounds, which is why we here at CBS aim to keep you updated on the latest happenings in the sport. Let's have a look at some of the biggest UFC and MMA headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 28.
Dana White seems ready for a Brock Lesnar return
Brock Lesnar's current WWE contract is expected to expire shortly after his upcoming WrestleMania 34 appearance, which has led to speculation of a potential return to the UFC. While he would have to first spend six months in the USADA testing pool before entering the Octagon once again, no indication has been given that it's out of the realm of possibility the former heavyweight champion makes his way back to MMA. Always out to grab headlines, UFC president Dana White threw some gasoline on those Brock Lesnar return rumors. During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio with Kevin Harvick, White was asked about a potential return of the reigning WWE universal champion, and he seems pretty optimistic Lesnar will be back as a headliner for his company.
"They're very, very, very good." -@ufc President @danawhite to @KevinHarvick on @BrockLesnar's chances of fighting again in UFC. Listen in 👇#HappyHourspic.twitter.com/p8ZCdrR9Kt— SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) February 28, 2018
"They're very, very, very good," White said with a chuckle when asked about odds on a return.
Lesnar last fought for the company at UFC 200 in July 2016 while still under contract with Vince McMahon and WWE. He originally earned a decision win over heavyweight veteran Mark Hunt, but that was overturned to a No Contest following a pair of failed drug tests both before the fight and the night of the fight. Due to those failures, Lesnar is still required to serve a suspension before getting back to UFC action.
White and Lesnar got everyone buzzing on Sunday night with a picture posted to Twitter during the WWE Elimination Chamber event, creating more buzz about a potential comeback.
More UFC news
- Conor McGregor recently claimed he offered to save the UFC 222 card this Saturday by fighting Frankie Edgar on short notice, who was left without an opponent after featherweight champion Max Holloway suffered an injury. McGregor's teammate Artem Lobov appeared on "The MMA Hour" with Ariel Helwani on Monday, and he went ahead and backed up the claim for a potential 165-pound title (one that doesn't even exist) fight. Tuesday night on Twitter, Holloway gave his hilarious take on the claims that most fans didn't truly believe to begin with.
- Amazon is now a streaming partner with UFC. Beginning with Saturday's UFC 222 card, you can now stream the events on any devices that play the Prime Video service. With talks of the UFC potentially moving to a streaming service once the television deal with Fox concludes, this could be testing for the potential switch.
- UFC veteran and New Jersey native Jim Miller will be fighting in Atlantic City on April 21. The 34-year-old will take on Dan Hooker in a lightweight matchup, and as MMA Fighting pointed out, the bout will tie Miller with Michael Bisping for most appearances in company history.
- UFC Fight Night Utica on June 1 now has a main event. Wednesday afternoon, the UFC announced that Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes will square off in a bantamweight battle. Rivera looks to keep his UFC record unblemished as he aims for a potential title shot in the future.
- Bellator 200 is set to go down on May 25 in London, England, at the SSE Arena, and now we know some of the fighters set to appear on the card. Middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho will defend against Gegard Mousasi, London's Michael "Venom" Page will take on David Rickels and former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis goes up against Linton Vassell.
