UFC news, rumors: Brock Lesnar return chances 'very, very good,' says Dana White

We're just a mere few days away from UFC 222 in Las Vegas on Saturday night as mixed martial arts in 2018 rolls along. In the thriving MMA world, headline news and fight speculation are always making the rounds, which is why we here at CBS aim to keep you updated on the latest happenings in the sport. Let's have a look at some of the biggest UFC and MMA headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Dana White seems ready for a Brock Lesnar return

Brock Lesnar's current WWE contract is expected to expire shortly after his upcoming WrestleMania 34 appearance, which has led to speculation of a potential return to the UFC. While he would have to first spend six months in the USADA testing pool before entering the Octagon once again, no indication has been given that it's out of the realm of possibility the former heavyweight champion makes his way back to MMA. Always out to grab headlines, UFC president Dana White threw some gasoline on those Brock Lesnar return rumors. During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio with Kevin Harvick, White was asked about a potential return of the reigning WWE universal champion, and he seems pretty optimistic Lesnar will be back as a headliner for his company.

"They're very, very, very good," White said with a chuckle when asked about odds on a return.

Lesnar last fought for the company at UFC 200 in July 2016 while still under contract with Vince McMahon and WWE. He originally earned a decision win over heavyweight veteran Mark Hunt, but that was overturned to a No Contest following a pair of failed drug tests both before the fight and the night of the fight. Due to those failures, Lesnar is still required to serve a suspension before getting back to UFC action.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

White and Lesnar got everyone buzzing on Sunday night with a picture posted to Twitter during the WWE Elimination Chamber event, creating more buzz about a potential comeback.

More UFC news