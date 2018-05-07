UFC news, rumors: Chad Mendes set for return at UFC Boise, Cris Cyborg discusses future
Mendes will step into the Octagon for the first time in over two years
Chad Mendes was once a perennial championship challenger in the UFC featherweight division before a suspension derailed his fighting career. The 33-year-old will soon be making his long-awaited return to the Octagon, though, and that is where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines for Monday, May 7.
Chad Mendes set for return this summer
UFC officially made the announcement on Monday that Mendes (17-4) will return to competition following his two-year USADA suspension on the UFC Boise card taking place July 14. The former featherweight championship contender will look to get his UFC career back on track when he takes on 29-year-old Myles Jury, who's been victorious in his last two fights.
In June 2016, Mendes was slapped with a two-year suspension by the USADA stemming from a failed out-of-competition drug test for a growth hormone hormone. While he claimed that use of the substance was a mistake, he took responsibility for his actions and accepted the two-year ban.
Prior to the suspension, Mendes was on a bit of a skid, losing three of his last four fights. Two of those losses came with championship aspirations hanging in the balance, with defeats at the hands of Jose Aldo for the featherweight championship (UFC 179) and Conor McGregor for the interim featherweight title (UFC 189). Mendes' most recent loss came to Frankie Edgar during "The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale" in December 2015.
The headliner of the UFC Fight Night card in Boise will see another return as heavyweight Junior dos Santos returns from his own drama with USADA to take on former World Series of Fighting champion Blagoy Iganov.
More UFC news, rumors
- Another rumored fight was also made official on Monday for the UFC Boise card. The loaded lightweight division will once again be on display as Paul Felder clashes with James Vick.
- Women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has two fights left on her current UFC contract, and then it might be off to explore the world of boxing. During an interview with Yahoo Sports over the weekend, Cyborg revealed to Kevin Iole she intends on beginning her transition to boxing once she completes her UFC obligations. So, can we fit in the dream bout with bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes before then?
- Never one at a loss for words, welterweight contender Colby Covington admitted to Fightful.com he does indeed plan on crossing over to professional wrestling and WWE some day. At the same time, the controversial Covington also bashed the manner in which Ronda Rousey is handling herself in the beginning of her journey with the sports entertainment company, stating it gives UFC fighters a bad look.
