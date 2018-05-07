UFC news, rumors: Chad Mendes set for return at UFC Boise, Cris Cyborg discusses future

Chad Mendes was once a perennial championship challenger in the UFC featherweight division before a suspension derailed his fighting career. The 33-year-old will soon be making his long-awaited return to the Octagon, though, and that is where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines for Monday, May 7.

Chad Mendes set for return this summer

UFC officially made the announcement on Monday that Mendes (17-4) will return to competition following his two-year USADA suspension on the UFC Boise card taking place July 14. The former featherweight championship contender will look to get his UFC career back on track when he takes on 29-year-old Myles Jury, who's been victorious in his last two fights.

In June 2016, Mendes was slapped with a two-year suspension by the USADA stemming from a failed out-of-competition drug test for a growth hormone hormone. While he claimed that use of the substance was a mistake, he took responsibility for his actions and accepted the two-year ban.

Prior to the suspension, Mendes was on a bit of a skid, losing three of his last four fights. Two of those losses came with championship aspirations hanging in the balance, with defeats at the hands of Jose Aldo for the featherweight championship (UFC 179) and Conor McGregor for the interim featherweight title (UFC 189). Mendes' most recent loss came to Frankie Edgar during "The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale" in December 2015.

The headliner of the UFC Fight Night card in Boise will see another return as heavyweight Junior dos Santos returns from his own drama with USADA to take on former World Series of Fighting champion Blagoy Iganov.

