UFC news, rumors: Chuck Liddell coming out of retirement; Amanda Nunes' medical suspension
The legendary fighter has some pretty lofty aspirations for a return to the sport
UFC legend Chuck Liddell is very serious about a return to the cage, and apparently he's also heavily focused on some big-time matchups at this stage of his life. On Monday, Liddell revealed one marquee fight that he has his eyes on for the future, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines for Monday, May 14.
Chuck Liddell wants to face Jon Jones
Liddell joined Ariel Helwani on Monday's edition of the "MMA Hour" where he went in-depth on his desire to return to the fight game. As he was discussing his return plans, which still include a third bout with his biggest rival, Tito Ortiz, Liddell revealed to Helwani that he has his sights set on stepping into the cage with former light heavyweight champion and a man some consider to be the greatest of all time -- Jon "Bones" Jones.
The former UFC light heavyweight champion is aiming to return to the sport after an eight-year absence. Liddell's last mixed martial arts fight took place all the way back in June 2010 at UFC 115, a quick knockout loss to Rich Franklin.
Fans are certainly going to laugh at the notion of Liddell facing off with Jones at some point when the latter is completely void of his United States Anti-Doping Agency drama, but Liddell seemed sincere with all of the statements that he made on Monday. He's taking this comeback seriously, and he truly believes a super clash with Jones somewhere down the line could be on the table if he earns it.
Time will tell what exactly this Liddell comeback tour will bring, which in the present time looks like a third showdown with Ortiz who recently expressed his desire to make the fight happen.
More UFC news, rumors
- Amanda Nunes made easy work of Raquel Pennington Saturday at UFC 224 in their women's bantamweight championship matchup, but now the champ will have to sit on the sidelines for a bit. The UFC 224 medical suspensions were announced on Monday, and Nunes received a 180-day suspension from the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission. Nunes will need to seek clearance from doctors for a potential right foot injury she sustained in the victory. So, for now, any hope of a superfight with women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will need to be put on hold.
- Speaking of that controversial main event from Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, Pennington's partner and fellow UFC fighter Tecia Torres has spoken on their behalf in regards to Pennington's corner letting her participate in the fifth round. In a lengthy Instagram post, Torres revealed they agreed with the coaches' decision to allow her to fight that fifth and final round despite her pleas to stop the bout prior to the round beginning, pointing out that they know her better than anyone else.
- After suffering a devastating 15-second KO loss in the Bellator World Heavyweight Grand Prix this past Saturday, Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal will be dropping down in weight. In a Twitter post where he congratulated Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader on the quick victory, the 37-year-old Lawal revealed his plans to begin competing in the middleweight division.
