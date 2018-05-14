UFC news, rumors: Chuck Liddell coming out of retirement; Amanda Nunes' medical suspension

UFC legend Chuck Liddell is very serious about a return to the cage, and apparently he's also heavily focused on some big-time matchups at this stage of his life. On Monday, Liddell revealed one marquee fight that he has his eyes on for the future, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines for Monday, May 14.

Chuck Liddell wants to face Jon Jones

Liddell joined Ariel Helwani on Monday's edition of the "MMA Hour" where he went in-depth on his desire to return to the fight game. As he was discussing his return plans, which still include a third bout with his biggest rival, Tito Ortiz, Liddell revealed to Helwani that he has his sights set on stepping into the cage with former light heavyweight champion and a man some consider to be the greatest of all time -- Jon "Bones" Jones.

Chuck Liddell: “To be honest, in my mind, I’d like to fight two good warm-up fights then I’d like a shot at Jon Jones. I’m serious. I’d like a shot at him.” #themmahour — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) May 14, 2018

The former UFC light heavyweight champion is aiming to return to the sport after an eight-year absence. Liddell's last mixed martial arts fight took place all the way back in June 2010 at UFC 115, a quick knockout loss to Rich Franklin.

Fans are certainly going to laugh at the notion of Liddell facing off with Jones at some point when the latter is completely void of his United States Anti-Doping Agency drama, but Liddell seemed sincere with all of the statements that he made on Monday. He's taking this comeback seriously, and he truly believes a super clash with Jones somewhere down the line could be on the table if he earns it.

Time will tell what exactly this Liddell comeback tour will bring, which in the present time looks like a third showdown with Ortiz who recently expressed his desire to make the fight happen.

