UFC news, rumors: CM Punk understands critics; Mackenzie Dern on UFC 224 weight cut

At UFC 225 on June 9 in Chicago, CM Punk will be making his second appearance inside the Octagon in his hometown when he takes on Mike "The Truth" Jackson.

Punk, real name Phil Brooks, is never void of criticism, and one of the issues fans have with upcoming fight is the positioning on the main card. His response to those critics is where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines making the rounds for Tuesday, May 15.

CM Punk would take a slot on UFC Fight Pass

Punk is getting set to take on Jackson in just a few weeks in Chicago, and from the looks of it thus far, that showdown will be the first to take place on the main card. With Punk proving he might not be ready for the big stage of UFC -- considering his quick submission loss to Mickey Gall back at UFC 203 in his debut and Jackson coming in with an 0-1 record in the promotion -- it's logical to believe a showcase spot on the card is unwarranted.

But to a point, UFC is in the business of show business, and Punk's second fight taking place in the city he calls home was enough for officials to award he and Jackson the slot. In responding to the criticism on Twitter, though, Punk revealed that he understands where those fans are coming from. If it were his decision, he says he would take a bout on the preliminary card shown on the UFC Fight Pass streaming service if necessary.

I understand too. If it was up to me, I'd be first fight on fight pass. Don't matter to me. Fans like to be outraged by stuff that doesn't matter. (Appreciate the support Mr. Coleman!!!!! You're truly the man) — Coach (@CMPunk) May 14, 2018

With the wealth of talent the UFC has under contract, yes, it's understandable to be upset over Punk's positioning on a big main card while not having proven himself to be a viable threat in mixed martial arts. Again, though, Punk's name and his venture into the MMA world still holds weight over three years after he made the official announcement, so it's a logical move to the promotion to make to sell tickets.

UFC 225 takes place on June 9 at the United Center with Robert Whittaker putting his middleweight championship on the line in the main event against challenger Yoel Romero.

