UFC news, rumors: Colby Covington gets Tyron Woodley fight hype going; CM Punk addresses future

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley made yet another emphatic statement Saturday night at UFC 228 when he defeated up-and-coming challenger Darren Till via second-round submission. While sometimes the future seems cloudy for a champion coming out of a defense, that really doesn't seem to be the case with Woodley, as most expect him to face former interim champion Colby Covington at some point in the near future. If that does in fact turn out to be the case, as you'd expect, the brash Covington wasted no time getting the hype train journeying down the tracks.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Colby Covington uses all the hyperbole

Covington appeared on "Ariel Helwani's MMA Show" on ESPN coming right out of UFC 228 on Monday, and of course, the controversial welterweight contender put forth his best effort to get everyone invested in a title fight with Woodley. The fighter, affectionately known as "Chaos", started out by expressing his desire for the title bout to take place at UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden, an event that still needs a main event. The "Make America Great Again" supporter then revealed that Donald Trump Jr. reached out to him to express that the Trump family would attend if that is where the championship match takes place. And to really push the matter to a hyperbolic level, Covington proclaimed he believes this matchup would be bigger than the upcoming lightweight championship showdown between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

At UFC 225 in Chicago, Covington was crowned the interim welterweight champion when he defeated the legendary Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision as Woodley continued to heal from shoulder surgery. The expectation was that Covington was to be Woodley's opponent at UFC 228 this past weekend, but the 30-year-old declined while citing the need for at least another month to heal up from nagging injuries of his own.

But now, it appears the stars are beginning to align for these two meeting inside the Octagon in the near future, and as we all suspected, we can very much count on Covington to draw all the attention possible -- hyperbolic or not -- to the title showdown.

More UFC news, rumors