UFC news, rumors: Conor McGregor calls out ONE Championship, CM Punk's new MMA role

In the wake of the historic trade that saw former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson sent to ONE Championship for undefeated welterweight Ben Askren, reports surfaced on Wednesday that UFC was dissolving the men's 125-pound division and performing a mass-cutting of fighters in the process. The cuts had many calling for ONE to sign the fighters to its flyweight division who are now looking for jobs, and among those urging ONE to scoop up these 125-pounders is none other than Conor McGregor; though, the way in which the former two-division champion went about the plea was a little head-scratching.

McGregor took to Twitter on Thursday to advocate for the signing of the available flyweights, but upon reading the tweet, it's come across really as more of a public placing of blame on ONE Championship for the dissolution of the UFC flyweight division rather than simply urging them to to help out his fellow fighters.

You must now take all the 125lbers that have been let go, Chatri.

You talk all of this Martial Art and respect talk, yet your greed has directly cost more than half a fighting division it’s chance to earn income for their family.

Have respect @YODCHATRI.

Sign the division. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 8, 2018

Now, for context, there is a bit of history between McGregor and the person he specifically included in the tweet, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong. In an interview with CNN back in 2017, Sityodtong declared that his company would never be interested in signing a free-agent McGregor because his brash antics are note "representative of true martial arts."

Even still, McGregor's aim here seems to be a bit off if he's insinuating that ONE's desire to acquire Johnson was what ultimately led to the death of the men's flyweight division. The fact of the matter is, it's really been no well-kept secret that UFC's 125-pound division has virtually been on life support for quite some time now; the reports that dropped on Wednesday really didn't leave too many fans stunned in disbelief.

UFC has yet to confirm the the exit of the flyweight division from the promotion.

