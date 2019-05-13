UFC news, rumors: Conor McGregor charges dropped, Anderson Silva comments on future

Conor McGregor no longer finds himself in hot water over smashing a person's cell phone in Miami. On Monday, the State Attorney's Office in Florida announced that the charges of felony robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief have been dropped after the accuser, Ahmed Abdirzak of London, England, made known his decision to no longer pursue a criminal resolution.

"The victim of the crime does not wish to return to the United States and prosecute this case," prosecutor Khalil Madani said, per the Miami Herald.

Abdirzak had already settled and subsequently dropped a civil lawsuit against the ex-UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, and his lawyer, Santiago Cueto, informed the State Attorney's Office that his client has "been made whole" by McGregor to this point. In a statement, Madani also called into question the credibility issues of Abdirzak as they pursued the case against the Irishman.

"Based on the witness's credibility issues, his unwillingness to respond to a subpoena and the inability of the witnesses to testify as to his subjective mindset, the State of Florida cannot prove the charges against Mr. McGregor beyond a reasonable doubt," Madani wrote.

McGregor was arrested back in early March after Abdirzak had approached him in an attempt to get either a picture or video of the top UFC star. He then stomped on the device before leaving with it, leading to the aforementioned felony and misdemeanor charges being filed in south Florida. Also in March, it was reported that McGregor was facing sexual assault accusations in his native country of Ireland. No charges have been filed.

