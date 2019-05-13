UFC news, rumors: Conor McGregor charges dropped, Anderson Silva comments on future
Charges against McGregor were dropped after the accuser ceased cooperating with authorities
Conor McGregor no longer finds himself in hot water over smashing a person's cell phone in Miami. On Monday, the State Attorney's Office in Florida announced that the charges of felony robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief have been dropped after the accuser, Ahmed Abdirzak of London, England, made known his decision to no longer pursue a criminal resolution.
"The victim of the crime does not wish to return to the United States and prosecute this case," prosecutor Khalil Madani said, per the Miami Herald.
Abdirzak had already settled and subsequently dropped a civil lawsuit against the ex-UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, and his lawyer, Santiago Cueto, informed the State Attorney's Office that his client has "been made whole" by McGregor to this point. In a statement, Madani also called into question the credibility issues of Abdirzak as they pursued the case against the Irishman.
"Based on the witness's credibility issues, his unwillingness to respond to a subpoena and the inability of the witnesses to testify as to his subjective mindset, the State of Florida cannot prove the charges against Mr. McGregor beyond a reasonable doubt," Madani wrote.
McGregor was arrested back in early March after Abdirzak had approached him in an attempt to get either a picture or video of the top UFC star. He then stomped on the device before leaving with it, leading to the aforementioned felony and misdemeanor charges being filed in south Florida. Also in March, it was reported that McGregor was facing sexual assault accusations in his native country of Ireland. No charges have been filed.
More UFC news, rumors
- Legendary ex-middleweight champion Anderson Silva suffered a severe knee injury in the first round of his fight with Jared Cannonier on Saturday night at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, leading to a stoppage. What the injury also led to was speculation that it was the last time we'd ever see Silva compete in the Octagon again, but he may have different plans. Silva addressed the injury and his future in an Instagram post, and the translated message definitely leads one to believe he has no desire to hang up the gloves just yet as he preached not giving up due to a setback.
- In a bit of a stunning announcement on Sunday, 25-year-old bantamweight Tom Duquesnoy announced his retirement from MMA, citing his reluctance to dedicate himself high-level training. Duquesnoy was 2-1 through the three appearances he made in UFC, and he finishes his MMA career with an overall record of 16-2-1.
Fala meu povo. ATE O LIMITE... A dor é sua amiga ... Ela mostra que vc não esta morto ainda. Dizem por aí que grandes símbolos tornam-se grandes alvos, talvez... mas a coisa mais importante é não se vitimizar se caiu levante, se quebrou conserte, nada de desistir ou achar que não consegue porque perdeu uma batalha. O ditado e um só, eu vou até o fim e quanto mais me pressionarem mas eu vou querer ir até o fim, não existe nada selvagem que sinta pena de si mesmo, um leão velho rodeado de hienas famintas loucas para devora-lo e ele mesmo assim luta até a morte sem nunca ter sentido pena de si mesmo, e não será diferente comigo!!!! Foça e Honra!!!
