UFC news, rumors: Conor McGregor posts training footage, Andrade vs. Namajunas rematch set

With the days ticking away leading up to Conor McGregor's heavily-anticipated return to the Octagon to face Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246, fans can now catch a glimpse of how the former "champ-champ" has looked in training camp. The McGregor camp released training footage via his Instagram account, showing the Irishman going through the paces of various pad and mitt work.

Not having to make a cut to 155 pounds for the Jan. 18 fight from Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, McGregor looks thick through his upper body, which may or may not give fans pause at the potential impact it could have on his speed in the striking game. There is also a seeming focus on working the body, which has been a potential weakness of Cerrone's in the past throughout his career.

McGregor has not fought in UFC since losing his lightweight title opportunity against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018. A combination of a suspension for the post-fight brawl with the Nurmagomedov camp, a short-lived retirement, injuries and legal troubles have contributed to keeping McGregor out of action. UFC president Dana White has stated McGregor will earn a shot at the lightweight title opposite the winner of the long-awaited Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson showdown in April with a victory over Cerrone.

