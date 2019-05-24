UFC news, rumors: Conor McGregor reveals training injury, heavyweight fighter released

The devastating left hand of Conor McGregor has been a staple in his successful career to this point. Now, however, it appears to have turned into a setback as he aims to return to the Octagon. On Friday, McGregor shared a post on Instagram which revealed the left hand wrapped in a cast. McGregor didn't reveal the nature of the injury in the caption, but of course, he merely described it as a minor setback that he can eventually push through.

"Intense training and sparring sessions, I will always push it to the limits," McGregor wrote. "This comes off and I push on! The Proper Don! Nothing will stop me."

McGregor (21-4), the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, has not competed inside the Octagon since his UFC 229 loss to reigning 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. A post-fight melee stole all the headlines following the heated bout, and as a result of his participation, McGregor was dealt a retroactive six-month suspension that expired in April. With many of the top UFC lightweights currently attached to opponents in the near future, the most likely option for a return fight seems to be against Justin Gaethje, who recently said he's open to welcoming the former double-champ back to the cage.

Before we can place the primary focus on who McGregor faces upon his return, however, that vicious left hand needs to heal first.

