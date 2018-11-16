UFC news, rumors: Cynthia Calvillo frighteningly misses weight ahead of UFC Fight Night 140 card

UFC Fight Night 140 takes place on Saturday night in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the first bout currently scheduled for the main card is a women's strawweight fight featuring Cynthia Calvillo taking on Brazilian Poliana Botelho. During the weigh-ins on Friday prior to the event, Calvillo missed the required non-title limit of 116 pounds, and you may think that fighters missing weight in UFC is sadly the norm these days. However, the storyline here is not the fact that Calvillo missed the weight, it's the manner in which she was presented when she did.

Calvillo hit the scale on Friday, and right from the get-go when she emerged, you could tell that something was clearly amiss. Calvillo looked very disoriented, and her expressions only got worse as she moved closer and closer to the scale. It was such a striking scene that it sadly came as no shock to eventually learn Calvillo had come up very shy of the weight-cutting goal.

Despite the miss, Calvillo has still been cleared to compete on Saturday in the main card-opener upon being evaluated by the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission.

"She did an evaluation and everything is alright," CABMMA COO Cristiano Sampaio said via MMA Fighting. "She will rest now, hydrate, eat, and then she will be ready."

The story here had somewhat of a happy ending with Calvillo still being able to earn some semblance of a paycheck on Saturday night, but the question must always be asked every time one of these instances comes to light for the entire MMA world to see: What tragedy will force some sort of positive change in the sport when it comes to cutting weight? Sad we even have to ask that, but unfortunately it's necessary.

