UFC news, rumors: Cynthia Calvillo frighteningly misses weight ahead of UFC Fight Night 140 card
Calvillo will still compete on Saturday in Argentina despite the weight miss
UFC Fight Night 140 takes place on Saturday night in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the first bout currently scheduled for the main card is a women's strawweight fight featuring Cynthia Calvillo taking on Brazilian Poliana Botelho. During the weigh-ins on Friday prior to the event, Calvillo missed the required non-title limit of 116 pounds, and you may think that fighters missing weight in UFC is sadly the norm these days. However, the storyline here is not the fact that Calvillo missed the weight, it's the manner in which she was presented when she did.
Calvillo hit the scale on Friday, and right from the get-go when she emerged, you could tell that something was clearly amiss. Calvillo looked very disoriented, and her expressions only got worse as she moved closer and closer to the scale. It was such a striking scene that it sadly came as no shock to eventually learn Calvillo had come up very shy of the weight-cutting goal.
Despite the miss, Calvillo has still been cleared to compete on Saturday in the main card-opener upon being evaluated by the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission.
"She did an evaluation and everything is alright," CABMMA COO Cristiano Sampaio said via MMA Fighting. "She will rest now, hydrate, eat, and then she will be ready."
The story here had somewhat of a happy ending with Calvillo still being able to earn some semblance of a paycheck on Saturday night, but the question must always be asked every time one of these instances comes to light for the entire MMA world to see: What tragedy will force some sort of positive change in the sport when it comes to cutting weight? Sad we even have to ask that, but unfortunately it's necessary.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
More UFC news, rumors
- UFC 231 on Dec. 8 has lost one of its main card bouts. Featherweight Mirsad Bektic has been forced out of his scheduled fight with Renato Moicano after suffering a laceration in training, FloCombat was first to report. A replacement opponent for Moicano has yet to be named, though reportedly the promotion is currently searching to rectify that.
- In a recent interview for Fightful, Dan Lambert, the manager of interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington, revealed that talks were indeed taking place for the long-awaited championship fight with Tyron Woodley to take place on the UFC 233 card ON Jan. 26 in Anaheim, California. The revelation made it seem as if the promotion had found an incredible main event to kick off the pay-per-view year, but that probably won't be the case. Lambert when on to note that it's not looking likely that Woodley would be prepared for Jan. 26 as he continues to recover from hand surgery, but seemed a little more optimistic about the two finally clashing either in February or March.
-
UFC Fight Night 140 predictions, picks
The UFC is set to take over Buenos Aires, Argentina, this Saturday night
-
Nick Diaz to return to UFC after 4 years
Diaz has not stepped inside the Octagon since facing Anderson Silva in 2015
-
'Cowboy' Cerrone teases McGregor fight
Cerrone has McGregor on his mind for his return to the lightweight division
-
Whittaker vs. Gastelum set for UFC 234
Whittaker will make his second defense against the top contender in February
-
Rodriguez finishes Jung with crazy elbow
'El Pantera' and Chan Sung Jung put on an absolute show in the main event from Denver
-
Cerrone submits Perry for big win
'Cowboy' is back in a big way after wrestling a win away from 'Platinum'