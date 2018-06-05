UFC news, rumors: Dana White is aiming to eliminate the early weigh-in process
White seems to be as unhappy with the early weigh-ins as the fans
Two years ago, when the early-morning weigh-in process was implemented by UFC, it seemed like a terrific idea and was actually off to a promising start. As of late, however, it's seeming to do more harm than good to some cards. UFC president Dana White now seems fed up with it, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines making the rounds for Tuesday, June 5, with the UFC 225 event just a few days away.
Dana White wants the early weigh-ins gone
White joined the "UFC Unfiltered" podcast recently, and he pulled no punches in regards to how he feels about the early weigh-ins. When asked about the weight issues plaguing the fighters and the cards recently, he readily admitted that the morning weigh-ins are to blame, and then he revealed that he's currently looking into ridding the events of them altogether.
"Yes, I do think it's that. And guess what? We're getting rid of it," White said via MMA Fighting. "We're looking at taking the weigh-ins back to the way they used to be. So when the guys weigh in there at the [ceremonial weigh-ins], that will be it. That'll be the real weigh-in."
Some pretty prominent names as of late have been at the forefront of the issue. Most recently, Darren Till failed to make the required weight at the early weigh-ins prior to his UFC Liverpool main event bout against Stephen Thompson. Before that, heavily-touted female sensation Mackenzie Dern not only missed weight during the morning session ahead of UFC 224, but she was off by an astonishing 7 pounds -- a result that was deemed downright inexcusable by fans, experts and fellow fighters.
White can't make this decision on his own. He'll have to work with the various state athletic commissions to make the change, but given the recent failures, hopefully he can take the necessary steps to do just that.
- Holly Holm will take on Megan Anderson this Saturday at UFC 225, and should she emerge victorious, she'll likely receive a rematch against UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. Despite these plans in the 145-pound division, Holm recently admitted that she'd like to get back to the bantamweight division to challenge for the championship that she once held after stunning Ronda Rousey in Australia.
- Jessica Aguilar was oddly pulled from her scheduled fight at UFC Utica on Friday, and reports noted shortly after the move that she had been removed because of "chapped lips." In an update, the New York State Athletic Commission issued a statement to MMA Fighting revealing that Aguilar was pulled from the card due to a "potentially contagious medical issue."
- UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is getting set for his epic clash against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier on July 7 at UFC 226, and to prepare, he has brought in a champion from a rival promotion to help him along the way. MMA Junkie reports that Miocic recently enlisted the services of Bellator MMA light heavyweight champion and Heavyweight World Grand Prix participant Ryan Bader to join his camp.
