UFC news, rumors: Dana White shuts down Jorge Masvidal ultimatum talk; Frankie Edgar moving to bantamweight

After Jorge Masvidal delivered what will likely go down as the Knockout of the Year over Ben Askren at UFC 239, the fastest KO in UFC history, he made it abundantly clear that there are only two fights he desires next: a welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman or a big-money fight against a returning Conor McGregor. Unfortunately for Masvidal, though, he doesn't make the fights. UFC president Dana White has the final say there, and he reiterated his stance again that Masvidal cannot make demands.

Tuesday night, while speaking to the media following "Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series," White first confirmed that former interim champion Colby Covington -- who impressed this past weekend with his dominant victory over Robbie Lawler -- has earned the right to face Usman for the undisputed 170-pound title next. When the subject of Masvidal's demands was brought up shortly after, White addressed the ultimatum by putting his foot down.

"You can't make ultimatums," White said. "Listen, we're going to offer him a fight, and if he accepts the fight, he does and if he doesn't, he doesn't."

White has already shot down the proposal of Masvidal facing McGregor, believing that Masvidal is too big of an opponent for the former featherweight and lightweight champion. Confirming that Covington is indeed next in line to challenge Usman essentially makes the ultimatum irrelevant.

Using the process of elimination, the fight set to be offered that White is referring to points directly toward quietly-rising welterweight competitor Leon Edwards. He may not be the most appealing opponent for Masvidal, who has seen his mainstream fame skyrocket since his highlight-reel win over Askren, but Edwards has rattled off eight consecutive victories including his most recent over the legendary Rafael dos Anjos last month. Not to mention, Edwards and Masvidal were involved in a viral confrontation in London earlier this year, so the legitimate beef is present.

