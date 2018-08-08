UFC news, rumors: Dana White talks GSP aiming for title shot, Francis Ngannou changes
White doesn't appear to be on board with catering to Georges St-Pierre again
The legendary Georges St-Pierre has not made it a secret that he does indeed want to return to a UFC Octagon, and most recently he even hinted toward a desire to face the winner of the Oct. 6 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor for the lightweight championship at 155 pounds. This, of course, would again entail St-Pierre jumping the line for a shot at championship gold, and that doesn't seem like something UFC president Dana White is too enthused about making happen again.
Dana White shoots down a GSP title shot
Following the latest installment of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series this week, White was asked about the recent comments made by the former welterweight and middleweight champion. While some may have assumed White would grow dollar signs in his eyes while gushing about the potential to promote St-Pierre facing off with either an undefeated Nurmagomedov or the company's biggest star in McGregor, he instead seemed as annoyed as some fans are at St-Pierre's history of gathering titles only to relinquish them.
"Yeah, that's probably not going to happen," White told MMA Junkie. "He gave up the 170-pound belt, he gave up the 185-pound belt. I mean it's like -- no. Pick a division."
The reality here is that White isn't necessarily backed into a corner where he would require the star power of St-Pierre for a lightweight title fight after UFC 229 in Las Vegas. In all likelihood, the winner of Nurmagomedov-McGregor will face the winner of the UFC 230 lightweight fight in Madison Square Garden between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier. Diaz getting either a trilogy bout with McGregor or a shot at becoming the first man to defeat Nurmagomedov in the Octagon are both massive draws, and given the destructive run he's been on as of late in the lightweight division, Poirier slotting into the No. 1 contender position will bring eyes in as well.
It was slightly easier for St-Pierre to nudge himself through the middleweight ranks to earn a title shot after his hiatus, but in the insanely deep lightweight division, it won't be as simple as saying you're interested in the opportunity and having it handed to you.
More UFC news, rumors
- Shooting down GSP's request weren't the only interesting comments made by White recently. During an appearance on the "UFC Unfiltered" podcast, White went off on former heavyweight title challenger Francis Ngannou. In the interview, the UFC president admitted that he was firmly on board with Ngannou being the next big heavyweight sensation in the company, but heading into his UFC 220 loss to then-champion Stipe Miocic, he "completely lost his mind." White also revealed that Ngannou left his camp in Las Vegas to train in France, where he began his MMA career.
- It was reported Tuesday that heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Derrick Lewis were closing in on a fight for UFC 229. On Wednesday, Ariel Helwani confirmed that report and added that the fight is likely to serve as the co-main event because of PPV points for another champion if added.
- After demolishing Jeremy Stephens at UFC on Fox 30, you could say that former undisputed featherweight king Jose Aldo is reinvigorated. Well, he certainly comes across that way -- so much so that he's not shooting down the possible chance to move up a weight class. During a session with Brazilian reporters while promoting his Upper Arena social project (h/t MMA Fighting for the transcription), Aldo confessed he'd be interested in heading up to lightweight for a "big" fight, admitting he's always wanted to test himself against competitors from other divisions.
- Cris Cyborg is still chasing the chance to come face-to-face with Ronda Rousey, even if that's in a WWE ring. In an interview with MMA Fighting, the reigning women's featherweight champion praised the work the former women's bantamweight champion has done in her new career venture thus far. Cyborg then admitted she wouldn't mind working with Rousey in WWE, even if that meant being booked to lose in the scripted WWE world. Sadly, though, the Brazilian also admitted that she doesn't see a move to pro wrestling happening anytime soon.
