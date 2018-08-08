UFC news, rumors: Dana White talks GSP aiming for title shot, Francis Ngannou changes

The legendary Georges St-Pierre has not made it a secret that he does indeed want to return to a UFC Octagon, and most recently he even hinted toward a desire to face the winner of the Oct. 6 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor for the lightweight championship at 155 pounds. This, of course, would again entail St-Pierre jumping the line for a shot at championship gold, and that doesn't seem like something UFC president Dana White is too enthused about making happen again.

Dana White shoots down a GSP title shot

Following the latest installment of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series this week, White was asked about the recent comments made by the former welterweight and middleweight champion. While some may have assumed White would grow dollar signs in his eyes while gushing about the potential to promote St-Pierre facing off with either an undefeated Nurmagomedov or the company's biggest star in McGregor, he instead seemed as annoyed as some fans are at St-Pierre's history of gathering titles only to relinquish them.

"Yeah, that's probably not going to happen," White told MMA Junkie. "He gave up the 170-pound belt, he gave up the 185-pound belt. I mean it's like -- no. Pick a division."

The reality here is that White isn't necessarily backed into a corner where he would require the star power of St-Pierre for a lightweight title fight after UFC 229 in Las Vegas. In all likelihood, the winner of Nurmagomedov-McGregor will face the winner of the UFC 230 lightweight fight in Madison Square Garden between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier. Diaz getting either a trilogy bout with McGregor or a shot at becoming the first man to defeat Nurmagomedov in the Octagon are both massive draws, and given the destructive run he's been on as of late in the lightweight division, Poirier slotting into the No. 1 contender position will bring eyes in as well.

It was slightly easier for St-Pierre to nudge himself through the middleweight ranks to earn a title shot after his hiatus, but in the insanely deep lightweight division, it won't be as simple as saying you're interested in the opportunity and having it handed to you.

