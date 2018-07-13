UFC news, rumors: Daniel Cormier and Yoel Romero trash talk; early Cyborg-Nunes odds

Since becoming a dual champion at UFC 226 last weekend by capturing the heavyweight championship in dominating fashion, everyone has pondered who could be next for Daniel Cormier as he looks to head off into retirement come March 2019. With Yoel Romero moving from middleweight to light heavyweight, the "Soldier of God" threw his name into the ring as a potential challenger at 205 pounds. Sadly enough for Romero, the light heavyweight champion doesn't seem interested in that proposal. This is where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Friday, July 13.

Daniel Cormier and Yoel Romero create internet banter

It didn't long after he decimated Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 226 for Cormier to proclaim that he intends to drop back down to light heavyweight to defend his 205-pound title before rising back up to heavyweight where he would defend the heavyweight crown against Brock Lesnar before he rides off into the sunset. It also didn't take long before Romero directly proclaimed his intention to challenge for the championship upon his UFC debut in the division. Romero specifically asked for a headline bout at UFC 230 in November at Madison Square Garden.

@dc_mma Congratulation to you for Saturday. I want to #seeyousoonboi give the people what they want to see Me and #iluhju 205 in New York — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) July 11, 2018

Romero then doubled down on his challenge by referencing Cormier's UFC 214 light heavyweight title loss to Jon Jones, which of course was overturned after Jones tested positive for steroids.

The last time somebody “failed a grade and moved up a #class “ look like it work good @dc_mma #iseeyousoonboi #iluhju pic.twitter.com/9ALIdFLE3h — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) July 12, 2018

Even Romero's manager, Ibrahim Kawa, inserted himself into the callout.

I see a lot of people commenting on @YoelRomeroMMA post in regards to accomplishments so I took the opportunity to post this. Wrestling will not be a problem against @dc_mma pic.twitter.com/Pci9fsrQPE — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) July 12, 2018

From there, it was ultimately time for this dream to be put to bed by the champ (champ) himself. Cormier took to his Twitter on Thursday to offer up a rebuttal in which he fired back by citing Romero's recent difficulties of making weight for middleweight title shots and his record when a championship has been up for grabs.

Hey @yoelromeroMMA here’s the difference between you and me: You’ve missed weight in your last two fights and I’ve won two belts in my last two fights. You’re also 0-2 in your last two title fights, boi #keepdreaming. And hey, get Malki off your Twitter. It’s embarrassing. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 13, 2018

While you hate to ever use the word "never" in combat sports, the chances of Romero earning a title shot immediately upon stepping into the 205-pound division are rather slim. Not to mention, Cormier has already revealed that he would like to make his defense of the light heavyweight championship against Mauricio "Shogun" Rua, should Rua emerge successful from his July 22 bout against Anthony Smith.

Still, you have to give some credit to Romero and Kawa. They keep trying.

Hey @dc_mma what’s my record against AKA? 😂😂😂 If you no fight 205 stay heavy and god bless you. I know you know #iluhju #seeyousoonboi and no forget the #towel 206.2 https://t.co/Uw8GkmrlNA — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) July 13, 2018

I no understand why I 41yr old I no can fight with the younger guy that want to retire. First time is @bisping (god bless you and your family) now @dc_mma 🤦🏾‍♂️ why? #iluhju no be scared meng 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) July 13, 2018

